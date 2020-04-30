If We’re Going To Bribe Private Schools, We Might As Well Make Them Public

Had enough of the endless private school vs public school debate in this country?

Good news! I've found a way to put a permanent end to it.

As any Insta-guru with a set of watercolour paints, a bucolic view, and a wardrobe groaning with ochre linen smock dresses will tell you, there are silver linings to this pandemic.

And one of them is the opportunity to do away with private schools once and for all.

The Federal Government's announcement on Wednesday that private schools will receive a $3.3 billion advance on their annual funding, in exchange for opening their doors to students again, starkly illustrates the inherent flaws of a for-profit education system. Private schools are businesses, generously subsidised by the government at the expense of robust state school funding.

As I've written here before, nearly one in three private schools now receives more of the taxpayer dollar than similarly sized public schools. Already facing a steep decline in enrolments prior to the pandemic, beleaguered private schools, many now laying off staff due to the financial pressures of coronavirus, are being offered an extra helping hand by the federal government to get their businesses up and running again.

Of course, no such carrots have been dangled in the direction of state schools. They never are. The federal government seems to view state schools as an annoying but necessary component of the education system -- a funding burden it would happily relieve itself of, if only there weren't so many pesky parents unable to afford private school fees.

With the stark reality of exactly what it takes to keep a private school running laid bare -- steep fees and huge cash injections from the government -- why not finally just admit that education and business are unhappy bedfellows? Pandemics tend to dramatically reshape the course of history and the societies in which they occur.

We have an opportunity, in this traumatic moment, to address the gross inequalities and class divisions created by a system that, crudely put, says 'children whose parents have money deserve better educational opportunities than children whose parents do not have money'.

A few days ago, my partner and I drove past a huge private school near our house that charges $33,000 per year in the senior levels, and recently opened a $25 million aquatic centre.

'Wouldn't it be incredible', I said, 'if private schools went under and the states requisitioned them and turned them into public schools?'

And then we laughed and laughed, because the idea of our kids having access to those kind of facilities seemed so absurd.

Isn't it just a little bit sad, though, that we are so used to state schools having less of everything that the idea of our kids being educated in those surrounds seemed like a utopian joke? Is it really funny that state schools kids have fewer books, fewer sporting facilities, and higher student-teacher ratios than their private school counterparts -- who, incidentally, also attend government funded schools (hello, $3.3 billion federal dollars).

Of course, there is one good reason to be happy you can't afford private school fees right now: for perhaps the first time in history, private school children are at a distinct disadvantage, guinea pigs in an experiment with a brand new virus, about which we all still have so much to learn.

On Tuesday, for example, The Age ran a story headed 'A small risk to children or teachers: schools are safe to open, experts say', in which three infectious diseases specialists stated it was safe to re-open schools.

Three stories below, another headline: 'Very worried: UK issues alert as possible new virus syndrome emerges in children'. The article went on to describe a rise, over the past three weeks, in the number of children of all ages in the UK being admitted to IC units with a suspected COVID-19 related inflammatory condition.

So how the hell are private schools supposed to walk the line between the huge financial incentives to re-open, and the safety of their staff, students, and parents?

Private schools were, after all, the first ones to close their doors when the virus began to spread in Australia. They are clearly concerned about the health of all the people within their community. Yet private schools also have a strong imperative to take the money on offer from the Morrison government, to ensure the ongoing viability of their businesses. What an awful choice to have to make in a landscape of rapidly shifting evidence regarding the transmissibility and danger of the virus in children.

Given only three days to make their choice, private school principals are now scrambling to determine which is the lesser evil; opening their doors before they have time to formulate a plan for safe re-opening, or losing a much-needed advance on their federal funding.

It’s a decision that should fall on the shoulders of public health experts and epidemiologists, not school principals -- and if our system was reimagined to allow equal education opportunities for all children, it’s not one they would have to make.