How To Decide Which Two Friends To Have Over On Friday

Oh my God we’re almost free.

The lockdown is showing signs of easing. The PM wants it so badly for all of us.

In NSW, where I live, I will be able to invite two adults and their children over to my home.

This is a cause for celebration, right? Time to whip off the masks, pull the bars off the windows, squeeze myself into some pants that aren’t of the sweat or track variety, throw open the doors and pop the champagne, right?

Wrong.

Every easing of restrictions will come with its own set of problems and anxieties.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told us that this isn’t meant to be a holiday -- it’s meant to “reduce social isolation” and “improve mental health”.

What she failed to mention is how exactly we’re supposed to decide who is allowed to come over. Who are the people we should see first? And do we really want them to come with their kids?

(Normally, I might say that seeing family first is a priority. But my extended family lives overseas, so that’s not an option for me.)

I don’t want to take this decision lightly, so I’ve carefully constructed a very scientific list of concerns that must be addressed before inviting two adults and an unlimited number of children into our homes…

Do you owe them money?

Unless you invested in Zoom early or something like that, cash is tight. You don’t need someone coming around asking you for that money you owe them in person when you’re not able to ignore them.

Do they owe YOU money?

Then get them over right away. This is probably your first chance to confront this person face-to-face and you need to take advantage of it. Who do they think they are, borrowing money from you and then disappearing during a pandemic? Do they think you’re rich? You’ve got bills to pay too.

How honest are they?

You don’t need someone that’s going to look around your isolation cave, notice all the weight you’ve gained and start making unwanted comments about how strange your Twitter feed has become.

No one needs that now.

What you want is someone who’ll say you look great and they love what you’ve done with the place, even if it looks like Lord of the Flies in there.

Would they invite YOU over?

I don’t want to encourage Pandemic Pettiness, but I’ll need to know if you were going to invite me over before I invite you over. That's just how it is.

Mind you, I probably wouldn’t want to go to anyone else’s house for a while. I’m just saying it’s nice to be invited.

Do they talk too much about themselves?

During isolation, we’ve been able to keep in touch with each other through virtual tools like Zoom and FaceTime and PartyFace and HungryHangOut and EatNChat. And yet, as we’ve learned, nothing can replace face-to-face interaction.

But you don’t want someone coming over who’s just going to talk about themselves, which is your least favourite subject. You want someone who’s going to talk about you. Someone who asks questions and really wants to know how you’re doing.

And you definitely don’t want to invite those people who ask you questions just so they can talk about themselves eventually. We’re only allowed to have two adults over. If you’re going to play weird games, you can’t come over.

Do they have expensive tastes?

By now, hopefully you’re an adult with some self-respect and your expectations of visitors is that they not enter your home empty-handed. Some people bring a snack or a dessert or a ham and that’s fine. But they should be bringing wine. Expensive wine. I won’t answer the door for less than a $65 bottle. In fact, I’ll call the police.

How many children do they have?

The NSW premier did not seem to specify exactly how many children are allowed to accompany the two adults in your home. There was also no delineation placed around how these children should be related to the adults, so we could effectively be looking at a kind of Pied Piper situation. No thanks.

Also, I’m looking forward to socialising again as much as the next person, but I’m not running some kind of romper room. If some couple has six or seven kids, they can stay quarantined as far as I’m concerned. Why do they have that many kids in the first place?

Have they been on a cruise ship recently?

I’m not trying to foment anti-cruise bias, but this is a dealbreaker. I don’t care how close we are, if you’ve been on a cruise ship, I don’t want to see you until this thing is over -- or at least until I’ve seen your “I Just Got Out Of Quarantine With A Clean Bill Of Health And All I Got Was This T-Shirt” t-shirt.

Where do they go during the day? Who do they hang out with? Have they downloaded the government’s app? Are they anti-authority libertarians or compliant society-before-the-individual types? Are they clean? ARE THEY CLEAN?

I’m sorry, you know what? I don’t think I’m ready for any of this. I might just sit out the first restriction relaxation and wait for the next one.

Enjoy!

Featured Image: NBC