'Animal Crossing' Is Bringing Out The Best In Gamers Everywhere, Except For Me

By now you may have read one of the many thoughtful pieces written about the charming 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons" video game. This is not one of those stories.

Released just as restrictions around social isolation began firming up across the world, the utterly sweet game broke digital sales records and led to Nintendo Switch consoles selling out across the world.

As we were all ushered into our homes, Animal Crossing offered us the perfect escape to paradise where we could whittle away the hours we now had at home wandering around shaking trees, hunting for bugs or fishing for several hundred sea bass (it's at least a C+).

Among gamers diving into the world of Animal Crossing, a beautiful spirit of community has been fostered. Players have gone on dates, they’ve had digital weddings. People are finding ways to stay connected in an isolated world.

The game too demands a sense of patience, forcing you to wait an actual calendar day for construction jobs to be completed. With many of us working from home, days began to bleed into one another. But each morning in Animal Crossing an adorable Shih Tzu named Isabelle greets you and tells you the news of the day.

The game also allows you to invite friends who are playing to visit your island, or you can jet over and see theirs. You can trade resources, share tips on flower growing or -- if you’re anything like me -- you can have a one-sided feud with one of your residents.

As you develop your island, you’re able to build houses for new neighbours -- a wide collection of colourful characters who’ll gladly move. Neighbours are all adorable anthropomorphic animals with various personality traits.

And I hate one of my residents.

As the world huddled around a game that fostered a spirit of joy and zen-like peace, my charcoal lump of a heart began to throb with loathing when Kyle the idiot wolf moved in.

For the most part, you have control over who is allowed to move into your island, inviting -- sometimes begging -- a penguin in a princess outfit to please come and find fame and friendship with you. I spent an hour planting roses for a bright pink alligator who nicknamed me “Sunflower” because one afternoon I noticed her watering the flowers outside my house.

Kyle was not invited to my island paradise.

Arriving as a camper, Kyle forced my hand, demanding I extend an invitation for him to move in. I had to fund the construction of his house while he wanders around my island Donald Ducking it (wearing a t-shirt and vest but absolutely no pants) in a flagrant act of disrespect.

As Animal Crossing players began sharing designs and screenshots of their stunning feats of urban planning, I sat huddled in my own home Googling how to exile a small wolf from MY paradise.

Initially there were conflicting reports as to if, in fact, you can boot a villager from your island. Common advice was to use your bug-catching net to whap a villager on the head three times until they bawl in frustration. Another option was to complain to resident services that you didn’t like how your neighbour spoke or dressed.

These tricks don’t work. Trust me, complaining to resident services that Kyle’s choice of outfit was utterly offensive just meant he chose a different pantless outfit to parade around in.

The best advice, according to the game’s code, is to simply ignore a villager in the hopes that they’ll eventually take the hint and decide to leave.

And then I wondered, if the magical day ever came where Kyle wandered around waiting to tell me he wanted to leave, how would I feel? A sense of accomplishment as a grown adult that I had successfully bullied a computer-generated wolf to leave?

Would I gain some new perspective on the world, my life and the choices that led me to message multiple people about my distaste for Kyle?

Or would there be a pang of regret, a twinge of sadness to see his bare behind wander off the island for good? As the world uses this time to connect as best as we can, using a video game to reach out and say we are in this together, what did it say about me that I chose to focus on the one thing I couldn’t change or vanquish?

After days of ignoring Kyle and his repulsive choice to wear two layers up top but absolutely nothing below, this morning he sat on a river bank and sang.

Completely pantless.