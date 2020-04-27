The Coronavirus Tracing App Is Worth Giving Up Some Privacy

I am a happy user of the COVID-19 contact-tracing app.

The app is absolutely painless; certainly nothing like the tyranny of home detention that Australian’s have been experiencing for the past month. All Australians should be willing to give up a bit of privacy to get things back to normal as soon as possible. In fact, only a warped moral compass and misguided distrust of government would cause people to not sign up to the app. To allow the trifling right of privacy to prevail over the right to life and the economic prosperity of the community is the moral equivalent of a mouse outweighing an elephant.

The tracing app is installed on mobile phones and using Bluetooth data records digital “handshakes” with other phones in the vicinity. It then enables health authorities to notify Australians if they had come into close proximity of people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated that it is a matter of “national service” that Australians sign up for the app. He is right, but the evidence from other countries shows that voluntary usage of the app leads to a take-up rate of only about 25 percent. This is well short of the 40 percent required to meaningfully dent the spread of the virus.

Thus, I suspect the opt-in approach is unlikely to work. The federal government should legislate to make it mandatory for all Australians to use the app. The government has already significantly limited our freedom of movement and association in a bid to defeat the scourge of the coronavirus. Denting our privacy in a bid to open up the economy earlier is a trifling price to pay to promote the greater good.

Logically and morally, the choice between an incursion into the privacy of individuals and preventing the spread of the virus is clear cut. The right to privacy is an illusory concept. As Yale Law Professor Robert Post has noted, "Privacy is a value so complex, so entangled in competing and contradictory dimensions, so engorged with various and distinct meanings, that I sometimes despair whether it can be usefully addressed at all.”

Moreover, the reality is that our privacy has already been nearly totally eroded. Our movements and actions are recorded by CCTV cameras, mobile phone and Internet search history tracking, store purchases and bank transactions. This virus-tracking app just allows the efficient collation of data that is already available.

Concerns that the government will misuse information obtained through the app are dispelled in their entirety by the, as far as I'm concerned, unblemished records of Australian governments regarding the manner in which they deal with the private information of private citizens.

The reality is that unless people are planning on robbing a bank, selling drugs, stealing a car or cheating on their partner they have nothing to lose by foregoing any of their privacy -- including signing up to the app. Concerns such as ‘Big Brother’ or ‘police state’ are always presented whenever developments are rolled out which can monitor the actions of people. These are simply dramatic emotive vents without any foundation. If people oppose signing up to the app they need to articulate exactly how it is that they might be harmed as a result. Who is going to harm them? How is this going to happen? And it is precisely at this point that any opposition becomes logically and morally muted.

But don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that all interventions aimed at halting the virus are justified. The only restrictions that should be put in place are those that are proportionate and adopted to the objective of curtailing the spread of the virus while trying to damage the economy as little as possible. If governments overreach with restrictions and make them punitive, the social distancing laws will lose their legitimacy. Research shows that this will inevitably lead to the laws being flouted.

It is for this reason that some of the measures imposed by particularly the Victorian Government need to be wound back.

It is breathtakingly absurd that Victorians can exercise on mass in parks and running tracks and multiple jockeys can go neck and neck down the Flemington straight but people cannot partake in sports and activities which by their intrinsic nature involve social distancing. Victorians are right to be increasingly agitated at their inability to play golf or go fishing.

Banning activities and businesses that involve social distancing is an error -- one which will lead to some people in the community to disrespect other well-designed restrictions. It also means that measures like the tracing app which impose no tangible burdens on people but can result in the economy returning to normal more quickly returning should be implemented.

The app is an important tool in mitigating the impact of virus and will assist the government to ease movement restrictions. If the economic restrictions are not lifted in May, we could be costing the economy billions of dollars per month. Financial hits of this magnitude must be mitigated as much as possible.

