No One Wants This Pandemic To Be Over More Than Asian-Australians

The coronavirus has changed our lives - and we continue to sail into unchartered territories.

While everyone is desperate to see the light at the end of the tunnel, no one wants it more than Asian-Australians. Since the outbreak, this community has been put on trial for “spreading” the pandemic and Australia’s racist past has seen a terrifying resurgence.

The virus has crippled economies, infected almost three million and has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide. Terror clouds our judgement as we replace facts with fear. Asian-Australians have thus become the sacrificial lamb led to the slaughter, which is convenient because we’re often stereotyped as foreign, unhygienic disease carriers. A survey, launched by the Asian Australian Alliance, recorded about 180 incidents of racism during the first half of April.

In one of the more recent episodes (to draw media attention), vandals spray-painted “COVID-19 China die” on a Chinese-Australian family’s home in Knoxfield last week.

The week before that, two Melbourne University international students claimed they were verbally abused by a group of women in Melbourne's CBD -- one woman allegedly attacked one of the students.

Crime READ MORE Asian Students Left Terrified After Racist Attack Over Coronavirus The University of Melbourne’s Vice-Chancellor has condemned a recent attack on two international students who were told to ‘get out of our country’, labelling it a “disgusting disgrace”.

That same week, a Geelong doctor was racially abused while getting takeaway.

A 27-year-old Korean woman in Brisbane was brutally beaten up by a gang after being accused of having coronavirus.

Asian-Australians are also dealing with an onslaught of racially charged messages and insults online. Social media has become the playing fields for conspiracy theorists and fearmongers to spread vicious lies, baseless information and racism without the need to take responsibility.

In late March, US President Donald Trump labelled the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan, the “Chinese Virus”. This inspired a horde of social media keyboard warriors to follow suit, which in turn inspired disparaging remarks that eventually encourage racial profiling. Chinese-Australians, even if they did not travel to China, were treated with suspicion because they could be “spreading” the virus. Caught between the crossfire are other Asian-Australians because they, to some, “look Chinese”.

Coronavirus READ MORE Racism On The Rise As Asian Australians 'Made Scapegoats' For COVID-19 Politicians are calling for a coronavirus anti-racism campaign, as a "shocking" rise in abusive and violent incidents targeting Asian Australians ripples through the community.

The propagation of conspiracies in the digital world is terrifying.

There were rumours last month that busloads of Asians were heading out to rural areas and emptying their supermarket shelves. About two weeks ago, someone posted a swastika flag and two Chinese flags spray-painted with “COVID-19” on a Telstra phone tower in Kyabram -- a possible reference to the false theory that asserts the 5G network is responsible for spreading the pandemic.

Xenophobia against Asians picked up in the Gold Rush era during the mid-19th century. Many Chinese workers came to work in our goldfields and encountered daily discrimination. Asia was seen through a colonialist lens -- the continent and its people were perceived as distant, dirty, poor and backward. Asians were branded as the “yellow peril” which subsequently became the driving force for the White Australia Policy.

In today’s multicultural Australia, Asian-Australians are still perceived as forever aliens because we’re constantly cross-examined about where we’re actually from.

News READ MORE Australians Create Survey To Track Anti-Asian Racism During Pandemic Australians who are experiencing anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic are being urged to report it.

However, not all is lost. Bad times bring out hope and opportunities to learn and strengthen understanding. Australian leaders have stepped up to call for unity.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, responding to the hate crime in Knoxfield, said: “There’s no place in our Victorian community for that sort of conduct. It’s just evil.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also shown his full support and condemned COVID-19 racism. “It was the Chinese Australian community that actually protected Australia," he said. "They led the way and the broader community is now following.”

Morrison also stressed that all Australians should work together without discrimination, distrust and hate.

And that message has not been lost on many Australians during this difficult time.

A Melbourne businesswoman, Summer Lin, volunteered to buy groceries for families who were self-isolating after returning from China.

Michael Guo, a tour guide who was made redundant due to the pandemic, spent up to eight hours a day shopping and delivering essential items to those in self-isolation.

In Adelaide, Lush Cosmetics employee Rachel Shearer donated soap and other products to her neighbours and encouraged them to follow hygiene guidelines.

An Auskick club in Melbourne is handing out free footballs to ensure youngsters aren’t missing out on practising their skills.

Coronavirus READ MORE Teenager Charged After Asian Sisters Abused And Spat On In Sydney A teenage girl has been charged after she allegedly spat at and verbally abused two Asian women in Sydney's inner-west.

Many people, regardless of race and religion, have stood in solidarity to help each other brave through, hopefully paving a more peaceful and socially cohesive future for the next generations.

I certainly don’t want our descendants to look back and see how racism and hate had propagated quicker than the virus itself. We should let them reflect on and celebrate how all communities demonstrated, without a shadow of a doubt, what it really means to be Australian: resilience, eagerness to help others and resolute optimism.

Featured Image: ABC