How Running Has Turned Into A Blinding Nightmare

People who know me know that I’m a tremendous athlete.

I lift weights and I play sports and I’m not going to apologise for it.

But I hate running. I always have.

It's just never been fun for me. I’ve never experienced the “runner's high” that people talk about. Also, I have had the serious displeasure of watching myself run on video and it really changed things for me. It’s hideous. I look like a centaur with his front legs missing. My shoulders are hunched, my stride is short and ugly -- it’s a total disaster.

Under normal circumstances, I will only run on a treadmill and only if I have reading material to completely distract me. That means I don’t go very fast so I’m not sure how much of a workout I’m getting, but that’s the only way I can tolerate it.

But these are not normal times.

The world is closed. That includes the gyms. And I don’t own a treadmill or a stationary bike and I’m absolutely not following 'Jumping Jacks with Joe' or any other online video program so the only way to get cardiovascular exercise is to run outside.

And it has been a horrible nightmare from start to finish.

Being forced to stay indoors is making the outdoors very eerie. Wherever you look, you can tell something is not right. I mean, this kind of thing is horrifying:

So the moment you step outside, you can get this virus -- and that is pretty much the look that almost everyone has on their faces. It's a sour cocktail of suspicion and fear. They’re outside, risking their health -- and they want you to stay as far away from them as possible.

And that is fair enough. A safe distance means 1.5 metres in this country (in others it means two metres, which is fun and scary).

But if you’re running, there just aren’t that many options.

First of all, if there is a place that’s good for running and completely deserted, I’d like to know about it. It doesn’t exist! We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but people are everywhere. Maybe less than usual, but they’re out there. And we are all in each other’s way.

I’ve tried everything to avoid people, giving as wide a berth as possible in the space provided.

When there isn’t enough space to swerve around someone, I’ve slowed down so they can hear me coming up behind them and get the hint to move aside. But if they’re wearing headphones, that is not an option -- in that case, I just hold my breath, turn my head and race past them. I can’t imagine what that looks like to people. As if holding my breath is going to prevent me from getting a virus (wait, will it? Someone look that up)…

I’ve also run into oncoming traffic. That’s right. I have run right into the street to keep my social distance, facing down cars like some game of pandemic chicken.

I know we’re all doing our best, so I don’t want to give people a hard time. But… the people who are spread out on the footpath or not staying to one side? They need to go. Or they need to take a class. Something. They either haven’t received the corona memo or they’re just willfully oblivious to the fact that there are other people around and we’re supposed to be staying away from each other.

I say this, of course, knowing that I’m sure I look like a horrific menace out there. Even though the virus isn’t transmitted through sweat, it’s just not a good look to be huffing and puffing all over the place during a pandemic.

I can only imagine what someone out for an afternoon stroll must think. I know some people have thought “must flee” because they’ve walked the other way, crossed the street and hurled themselves into fences to avoid me.

And my God, the looks. The scowls. “Don’t you dare give me that virus,” their faces say.

But then there are the looks from people who apparently miss human contact so much that they smile -- or even wave. Would they have done that before lockdown? Have they always been that friendly and warm? These are the people I wish I knew. They have the secret to life and happiness.

Unfortunately, they’re pretty rare at the moment. Mostly, it’s the denizens of dystopia horrified by my presence.

And things get extra complicated if my children are with me.

My four-year-old has no concept of social distancing. He thinks the city is “being cleaned”.

So he’s bumping into people, swerving close to them on his scooter, laughing and screaming, having a grand old time. I try to keep him away from people, but he doesn’t respect anyone’s authority, least of all mine. I’m sure he’ll be getting a $1,000 fine any day now. Frankly, I’m surprised he hasn’t been arrested.

As for my nine-year-old, he (responsibly) coughed into his elbow at one point and someone with a mask on said, “I know you did that on purpose.”

On another occasion (I wasn’t there), my lady friend told me she was running when an older woman fell off a curb. She helped her up and carried her bags while others looked on, terrified, not knowing what to do. Did she risk getting the coronavirus to help someone who had fallen? Are these the choices we have?

Now, it seems, the end of lockdown is in sight. But as we ease out of it, what will it take feel comfortable in public again? More testing? Total compliance with contact tracing? Complete isolation of the sick?

Or will we have to wait for a vaccine to trust each other again (assuming everyone actually takes it)?

Until then, I guess I’ll just keep running scared.