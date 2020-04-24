Mehreen Faruqi: Australia's Post-Pandemic Prospects Hang In Our Own Backyard

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the many cracks in our social and economic systems.

More clearly than ever, we’ve seen the vulnerability of millions of casual workers who live without a safety net. Our messed up housing system has left so many struggling to keep a roof over their heads, while the inequality between temporary and permanent Australian residents has been laid bare.

Amid this crisis, the decline of Australian manufacturing -- and the vulnerable position that puts us all in -- hasn’t received the attention it deserves.

The recent news about ICU staff making their own protective equipment with stationary is a chilling reminder of why manufacturing matters. Our incapacity to produce even basic goods like face masks and hand sanitiser has put our health workers and community at risk. The COVID-19 crisis has exposed Australia’s startling lack of manufacturing self-sufficiency in a turbulent global economy that has been affected by political disorder and trade wars.

While we’ve mourned the end of car manufacturing in Australia, the closure of Newcastle’s steel industry, and with them the painful loss of thousands of jobs, we’ve also unfortunately come to view them as inevitable. But when compared with other countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), we rank low on manufacturing performance. According to research from The Australia Institute, even high wage countries like Germany and the Netherlands are expanding manufacturing. It’s time to catch up.

The reinvention of manufacturing in Australia makes sense on every level. It provides a very doable, yet transformative way of making some of the changes we so desperately need. It leads to environmental sustainability, social justice and economic success.

Not long ago we were thrown into a recycling crisis when China banned the import of waste from Australia. As one of the highest per-capita producers of waste, this self-created mess is now literally piling up in warehouses as we desperately search for solutions. But we do have the opportunity to build an industry focused on resource reduction, repairing and recycling. It’s time to change course.

Today, the health crisis has reminded us of the need to reboot manufacturing, but it’s tomorrow’s opportunities that should really wake us up. This is the time to set upon a course to becoming a renewables powerhouse and attract 21st century industries like data centres, battery and carbon fibre manufacturing to Australia, all running on clean, green energy.

High carbon emissions steel manufacturing in Australia is at risk of becoming obsolete in a climate constrained world. We can safeguard this industry by forging green steel while value-adding and growing at the same time.

If done right, a sustainable manufacturing sector could offer good wages and decent jobs that value workers. It could open new frontiers in regional Australia and the chance for a just transition from polluting and dangerous work in the coal industry to one which has a more caring purpose for people and the planet.

New opportunities can range from micro factories and social enterprises to large-scale manufacturing using artificial intelligence. Automation will take some jobs, but other new ones will be created and the government must create an environment where re-skilling and training are not only freely available but also central to our collective future.

As an engineer, I’ve been trained to solve problems. The prospect of remaking manufacturing using innovation and advanced technology while simultaneously addressing sustainability is quite exhilarating. The possibilities are endless and we certainly have the expertise to make this happen, but what has been lacking is the political will.

As a politician, I know we need leadership to make this future a reality. Significant government investment is needed to kickstart a manufacturing revolution in our country. A green industry fund must be established to support just and sustainable industry and manufacturing, while helping to decarbonise our economy.

As we look to a transformative future, government policy underpinning a manufacturing renaissance in Australia must reject corporate centralisation and market-driven visions, and put public ownership, workers, communities and the health of our planet at the heart of manufacturing. We must ensure that profit-making is no longer allowed to take precedence over life-making work.

Embracing a manufacturing future must go hand in hand with the rebuilding of vocational education and training. The last 10 years has not only seen manufacturing decline but also the decimation of our world-class TAFE system with drastic funding cuts and privatisation of the sector. Both TAFE and universities are vital for the reskilling and research that will underpin the industries of tomorrow. In addition to increased funding support for higher education, now is also the time to make universities and TAFE fee-free for all so people have access to research and training without barriers.

As we emerge from the pandemic, let’s do so by rectifying and reversing the inequalities that have been so starkly exposed by it. A resurgence and recovery of Australian manufacturing is fundamental to this new future.

Featured Image: Getty