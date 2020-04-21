We Should Get A Public Holiday For Anzac Day

Anzac Day is special.

It’s not a celebration of victory or the glory of war, but rather a commemoration of the sacrifices our ancestors made -- and a time to come together with both allies and historic foes to remember the lessons of the belligerent past. To lift a beer among comrades and think about how your great-grandfather, who fought in the Somme, would see the country he served today. At least, that’s what I do each year.

This year, when Anzac Day falls on Saturday 25 April, we'll get no proper dawn service, no parade and no two-up alongside fellow Australians thinking about their ancestors flipping coins in muddy European trenches. At most, we'll get to march to the end of our driveways or stand on our balconies to #lightupthedawn.

Obviously the inability to properly share this special day with our loved ones pales in comparison to the horrors of trench foot or charging up a beach into the gunfire of a well-organised Turkish enemy, but that doesn’t mean we should shrug off our public holiday just because it falls on a Saturday this year.

Because that’s what’s happening here. Monday will be business as usual for anyone in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania -- people who aren't lucky enough to reside in Western Australia or the ACT.

That’s an absolute disgrace, and those of us with long memories know this isn’t the first time it’s happened. It isn’t even the first time it has happened this century.

However, unlike 2009 and 2015, I would argue that this is a year where we deserve a public holiday more than ever. A chance to focus on something larger than our daily grind, among social-distanced community.

Nations need creation and coming of age stories. Whether or not you agree with the specific emphases on how it is observed in modern times, as opposed to decades ago, Anzac Day is our coming of age. It’s a unifier.

Holidays allow us to mark the occasion, forgoing work and other responsibilities to honour the day. Without a holiday it would have the same status as Flag Day.

What’s that, you ask? Exactly.

Compared to a lot of the world, Australia doesn’t have that many public holidays, especially at this time of year. It’s a long stretch to the Queen’s Birthday, that’s for sure.

Oh, and Her Majesty appears to be considered more important than the seminal events undergirding our national identity -- when she blows out the candles on Saturday, we get Monday off. (I know it's not her actual birthday; take it easy.) We do the same when Easter, Christmas, Australia Day and Labour Day fall on a weekend.

Now while those of us who work from home might sneer at the thought of having another day in isolation that doesn’t really feel that much different from another, especially when emails and Zoom invitations are likely to continue rolling in, it pays to remember that public holidays aren’t merely some treat we receive for being good citizens. They are fought for, and in this case that’s more literal than others.

Anzac Day is unique in the national calendar for being a 24-hour period where we unite as a people, no matter our background, and think about the broad-ranging impacts of war from the personal to the political to the global. We remember those who gave their lives, those who gave the orders and those who were left behind.

Why wouldn’t we take the opportunity to extend that commemoration through to the Monday, when we can treat this important event like something other than a slightly more ritualised weekend?

Main Image: Chief Cenotaph Attendant Wal Scott-Smith is seen following the Anzac Day Dawn Service at The Cenotaph in Sydney, Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins).