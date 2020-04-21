I Have People-Behaving-Like-D***s-In-Supermarkets Fatigue

I was recently stopped from buying two cans of baked beans and one can of peaches – because the limit in the COVID-19 era is currently two tins of food at a time only – and I wanted to crack it.

Already tense from being out of isolation, and fragile from weeks in isolation, I wanted to explain to the innocent checkout person that I needed the baked beans for a curry (don’t tell my mum), and the peaches for a pie, and didn’t want to come back again the next day.

Internally, I screamed, I understand these restrictions are for the greater good but I just want to make some goddamn comfort food while I’m goddamn in isolation, working and home schooling and losing my mind.

But of course, I said nothing.

I controlled myself like the grown-up I am (most of the time), smiled a fake smile, and took my frustration out in a hissed rant to my 12-year-old son, which he thoroughly respected as I angry-pushed the trolley to the car.

That was the right thing to do, obviously.

It’s expected we’ll get wound up sometimes about all the changes we’ve had to make thanks to the selfish COVID-19 virus; the problem is, some of us are insisting on taking frustrations out on grocery store staff and other shoppers, making themselves the ugliest part of humanity right now.

And it is a problem for us all, because, in the crap load of negative stuff we’re learning about on the daily, seeing and hearing about how adults have been abusing staff and anyone present, is particularly distressing. We’re all dealing with enough, without having to witness bad behaviour.

And yet, it’s happening too frequently, especially in supermarkets. We’re reading about shop assistants being interrogated about restrictions all day, and shoppers tearing toilet paper out of each others’ trolleys and hands. The situation has escalated quickly, and it’s exhausting.

If I’m honest, I have People-Behaving-Like-Dicks-In-Supermarkets Fatigue. It may not be a medically diagnosed condition (yet) but it’s nevertheless very real.

The situation is so bad, this week alone, a woman allegedly abused shoppers and workers at a Woolworths store in Cabramatta, and a man allegedly spat on and punched a worker at a Merrylands Woolworths.

NSW has now introduced new laws which allow $5000 fines and potential jail time to be handed down to people found to be spitting or coughing on workers.

I want to suggest that one uses their words rather than spit or cough, but the Cabramatta woman did -- she screamed the words "f**k you and your staff" at a checkout woman.

Honestly. Grow up, people. We’re tired of your sh*t.

To the many people causing anarchy in supermarkets, I want to say:

Stop it. It’s not sensible. It’s not helpful. And I’ve got to say, it’s been one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis.

Scott Morrison had to tell us to stop panic buying like we're a nation of pre-schoolers -- did the prime minister also need to ask us to stop being such dicks?

I can’t believe it needs to be said.

Apart from the behaviour being unacceptable, selfish and abusive, do these people not realise by now that they will most definitely be captured on someone’s camera and make headline news?

Do they not know themselves well enough to foresee they will rue the day they publicly lost their sh*t about something they use to wipe their… sh*t?

Can they not see the faces of the kids who are watching them with curiosity and/or horror?

Apparently not.

I’ve been present for a couple of tense situations (aka, people tearing each other a new one in aisle 9) and it’s not pretty. One incident was in the fruit section, when an elderly woman asked a much younger woman to move away from her, and things escalated from there.

This is a privileged thing to say, but in Australia, we’re simply not used to this sort of tension when doing our groceries.

Everyone’s nervous, everyone’s thinking of themselves. That’s to be expected, but how some handle themselves make things so much worse.

Bickering, or outright fighting, in public, is audible, tense and downright uncivilised. I would be clutching my pearls if I had any. Instead, as I’m trying to glimpse your tantrum from the Asian aisle (which is still fully stocked at my local), I’m a tad embarrassed for you.

My natural instinct is to advise you to check yourself before you wreck yourself, in that moment. But there’s no way I’m getting close enough to you to say that, because you’re not worth it if you don’t get it by now (and I don't want to be spat on).

Yep, you’re on your own, dicks. Good luck.