I Had Big Plans For 2020, But I've Barely Left The House

Remember when we couldn’t wait for 2019 to finish? When we thought things couldn’t get any more glum; any more sad; any more desperate, heartwrenching, headshakingly disappointing?

2020 was supposed to be better than that.

You know how people say “this is gonna be my year”? It’s a lame cliche but I really did start 2020 thinking this is gonna be my year.

I faced down turning 30. Ready to take my career to the next stage. Excitedly making plans to tick off the final two continents in my years-long goal to hit all seven by my 30th birthday (South America and Africa, I’ll see you when this is all over). Seeing a woman I was quite excited about. A ticket to Tokyo to cover the Olympic Games.

I’m sure there’s a German word for ‘the feeling of watching all your nice plans systematically crushed into splinters by an ominously advancing threat’. If there isn't, we should invent one.

I say this in the full knowledge that I am far luckier than many -- I am healthy, have a good stable job and money in the bank, my loved ones are safe, and the most danger I face each day is developing a sore lower back from bad posture while working from home on my couch. I am doing far better than many, and I am grateful.

But at this point, nearly one-third of the year down, I am among the untold numbers of people sitting in bedrooms and living rooms in isolation, in half-empty workplaces as their “non-essential” colleagues work from home, in silent and tense buses or train carriages as passengers dare not emit even the quietest cough or splutter, all thinking -- “2020 was supposed to be better than this”.

Was it really only four months ago that we couldn’t wait to see the back of 2019, with its fires and floods and disasters and shootings? A year and a decade many would rather forget, dawning into a new time when it seemed things had to get better -- or at least, couldn’t get any worse.

Has it really only been less than a month since that day Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got coronavirus, the NBA cancelled its season, Trump announced a travel ban on Europe and the US stock market crashed? That 'Black Thursday' when All The News Happened and coronavirus turned from ‘wow that sounds bad’ to ‘holy sh*t’ for many of us -- was that really only weeks ago?

For context, the height of Australia’s bushfire crisis was about 100 days ago. The bushfire season technically only finished last month.

This will be “the year we had to stay inside”.

The year that started with us having to shelter indoors from choking smoke and raining ash or pack up the car and flee, now continues with us waiting inside, looking at the gorgeous mid-autumn weather, and thinking how many days have simply had to be sacrificed for the greater good.

Tattered scraps of posters for long-cancelled events flutter from telephone poles, mocking reminders of what should have been. In normal times, they would have been ripped down by now, or pilfered as souvenir wall hangings or papered over by new posters -- now they taunt, reminders of when crowds and public events weren’t evils to be feared.

Favourite neighbourhood haunts -- bars, restaurants, cafes, shops -- have curtains drawn, doors shuttered, windows either scrawled with apologetic messages or frantically advertising a hastily-arranged takeaway/delivery service.

Diaries and day planners and event calendars lay forgotten, gathering dust, discarded after the last of the year’s big events -- weddings, holidays, parties -- were sadly crossed out. Event reminders in phone or email calendars ping across screens, flashing pinprick pangs of pain as you realise, in some parallel universe, you’d be getting ready for that concert or party or dinner right now, instead of wearing a deeper arse indentation into the couch.

Even the daily routines least-affected by coronavirus -- the supermarket run or a simple walk in the park -- aren’t spared. The merest tickle in the throat in public sees a crowd part like the Red Sea; we give each other wider berths on the footpath, parents drawing children close or behind them, as though each passing pedestrian were a rabid dog that offspring need protection from.

So, what now? How do we beat on, boats against the current?

For me, I can’t stop thinking about the day this is all over, when I’ll be rushing to my local bar to order a beer from every tap, a few pub special schnitzels, and spend the night indulging in some long-overdue touching of my own face. But to dwell only on that glorious day is to write off these next few (hopefully only few) months.

In the meantime, I’m getting my running fitness back up in the hours I’d usually be inside at the gym; I’m writing more and reading more; I’m cleaning and brainstorming and planning what’s next. I’m making more little plans with friends for casual drinks on Houseparty and FaceTime, swapping long messages with people I neglected to keep in touch with earlier, phoning my parents each day just to chat.

Once more, I realise many are not as lucky as I, to have ‘how to fill in my several hours of free time without going to bars or visit friends’ as my biggest problem each day. For many, navigating the frustrations of Centrelink, or doing a new household budget to account for reduced work hours, or keeping kids occupied inside the house, is a full-time job. I do not envy their stress and worry.

But some day soon -- and it is coming -- we will be able to breathe normally again. The tightness in our chests will subside (for some, it will subside more and quicker than others). We will return to as normal a life as is possible, after this earth-shaking and society-redefining moment in time.

And we will think -- “this isn’t what I had planned for 2020”.