Christopher Pyne: Calls To Expel Malcolm Turnbull From The Liberal Party Are Beyond Farce

There is a certain ludicrousness about calls by members of the Liberal Party in New South Wales to expel Malcolm Turnbull from amongst its number.

The Liberal Party is less monochrome and more like a psychedelic tableau of colour. It is made up of many parts and elements, opinions and actors, groups and groupies. Disagreeing with each other is part of the training. Its one of the things that makes us strong. That makes us an election-winning machine and gives us the edge over our more centrally controlled and controlling opponents across the aisle in the red corner.

Our Party was created in 1944 to be the political party that elevated the rights of the individual over that of the state. Since then, it is the Liberal Party that has been in the vanguard of expanding the role of the individual and their rights. Including the right to freedom of speech.

At the very essence of every Liberal’s core is the willingness to fight to expand freedom and liberty.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with the writings of Malcolm Turnbull in his newest book, A Bigger Picture, so long as he writes within the law of defamation, he is entitled to his opinion. If someone disagrees with him, they are free to point out his errors of fact or judgement. But both are free to express their views.

I’m sure not everyone is comfortable with how they are described in the Turnbull tome. Those who aren’t will either write in their defence, or do what they have done so far -- studiously ignore the epithets cast in their direction.

I’m sure there are elements of fact that are disputed. Who cares? Dispute them. Write columns. Speak on the record in disagreement. But expelling a Liberal Party member for having a different opinion is surely a nadir, even for the more extreme elements of politics.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Turnbull Government initiated a review and an attempt to alter Section 18 of the Racial Discrimination Act because sections of the community and Liberal Party regarded it as too restrictive of their right to offend other people. How ironic that there are now members of the Liberal Party who want to expel Malcolm Turnbull because his views offend them!

Seriously?

Rather than moving to expel a person with whom someone has a difference of opinion within the Liberal Party, perhaps those with a different view to Turnbull could try debating his version of events instead? It sounds quaint and old fashioned, but that is the traditional way that political activists have sought to persuade others of their view.

Quite apart from these rather obvious points, Turnbull happens to be a former prime minister and cabinet minister, a Liberal Party member for most of his adult life and elected to represent Wentworth in the Australian Parliament. He is a person of standing and reputation.

I have noticed that in the media today, the likelihood of a move against Turnbull has been put as very low because the so called ‘numbers’ to achieve expulsion are not present. It is suggested that the so called ‘moderates’ will prevent it. Quite frankly, every intelligent person should prevent it. The suggestion should not even be entertained.

It is beyond farce.

If you need any more convincing, remember this -- the New South Wales Liberal Party did not expel Lyenko Urbancic from the Party in the 1980s. For those of you who don’t remember him, look him up. My point being -- if the individual rights of Mr Urbancic were protected by the Party then, how could the Party have changed so much, that the rights of Turnbull could be trampled so easily underfoot now?

Get a grip! If you don’t like Turnbull’s book, it's your right as a consumer not to buy it. Keep your money in your pocket! Save it up for July this year and spend it on mine instead!