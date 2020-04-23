Please Stop Posting Your Bad Iso TikTok Videos, I Can't Take It Anymore

COVID-19 has brought with it a plethora of challenges, some of which have caused us to question the true essence of humanity.

And none is greater than the current problematic situation -- the overuse of video sharing platform TikTok.

For those of you lucky enough not to know, the truly Gen Z-dominated social media platform sees users share up to 60-second videos while adding music and special effects. And much to my dismay, it seems to have grown exponentially since the onset of COVID-19. Everybody and their dog (literally) seem to be using it as a boredom buster or form of escapism from the often-mundane existence that is self-isolating.

With trends like the group dance challenge set to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd sweeping the app or the #DistanceDance challenge featuring TikTok’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, surpassing 4.6 billion views in just over a month, the reach of the platform is undeniable.

Undeniably concerning.

While some of you may not consider TikTok a ‘real issue’ in the scheme of things, those of us at the receiving end of exported versions of these videos, which can only be described as absolutely mind-numbing and cringe-worthy rubbish, can tell you that they are indeed horrific. They are serious and they need to stop.

NOW.

Because not only is there a very clear and concerning stage of TikTok overuse, which is nearly as bad as the pandemic itself. To make matters worse it is weaseling into the realm of other social media platforms, including my Instagram feed and Messenger, like a self-indulgent parasite.

While I empathise with the boredom and a desire to escape, what I don’t understand is why these TikTokkers can’t do something, really anything else, with their time and energy. Or, at minimum, if they absolutely must TikTok, for the love of all the normal people out there, please don’t share it to those of us who don’t give a TikTokkin’ hoot (me). I mean there is a reason we aren’t on there in the first place.

Yep, if you hadn’t already gathered, I am clearly not a TikTok fan.

In fact, I’d go as far as to say aside from the real medical and economic impacts, TikTok is one of the worst consequences of COVID-19. Because for whatever reason, when people sign up to the platform, they seem to sign away any sense of self respect or dignity and right now with the current state of affairs this is not what the world needs.

As soon as a user clicks ‘Agree’ to the terms and conditions on TikTok, along comes a wave of false confidence that convinces them that they can do one, or a combination of the following things:

Dance or act

@tommy_braccoBracco boys in their element ##BlindingLightsChallenge ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage @philipbracco @philbracco

Be funny or clever

Take TikTok sensations, the McFarlands:

Or this piece of comedy (not) gold:

And then there are the people who believe they are humorous but really just come across as highly questionable...

@charles_rowe3

Do whatever they want to their pets

The poor, poor animals...

Share their iso boredom with the world

You know, clips of people mastering a ridiculous skill or partaking in a useless challenge...

@eliserosten

Rant about people

Yep, TikTok is a critical issue.

This guy understands:

While I can proudly state that TikTok is not an app taking up space on my phone, despite my best efforts I have not escaped its power.

Because those who are bombarding the app with one or more of the above inspired videos also seem to believe that sharing them via other apps like Instagram, or even via direct messages, is essential. (FYI, it is not.)

Like the one I received over Easter from my sister-in-law of her performing a drunken Michael Jackson Moonwalk.

Or the one from a friend of her family really poorly dancing to "Baby Shark", featuring her one-year-old daughter (who can barely walk, let alone dance).

And then there are the celebs I follow on Instagram, who are normally much more sensible but who have clearly had their judgement impaired by iso living as well.

Yes, I am talking about you, Courteney Cox.

Yes, Courteney, this is exactly why your loved ones are socially distancing themselves from you.

So to everyone out there posting videos, please, for the sake of humanity, ditch the TikTok and get onto some DIY. Or even ScoMo’s puzzle suggestion.

Anything but this.