The World Must Force China To Close Its Dangerous 'Wet Markets'

A viral pathogen likely passes from animals to humans in a crowded, unsanitary market in China.

People who are infected suffer from a severe, previously unknown, and potentially fatal respiratory illness. Cases of the virus spread rapidly, while uncertainty reigns about human to human transmission. The world watches in concern, fearful that this could be the start of a pandemic.

If this story sounds familiar, it is not just because we are currently living amidst its disastrous effects. It is because this has all happened before. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) likely emerged from China’s markets in 2002-2003, as did avian influenza A (H7N9) in 2013, and now COVID-19.

With each new virus, the pattern of behavior is familiar. A virus emerges. The Chinese government first prioritises covering up the outbreak. This is, unfortunately, not an effective means of disease control, so the disease continues to spread. Once its spread reaches a point that it is no longer able to be covered up, the government then promises serious action on the market environments where they originated.

Yet in each case, the Chinese government’s efforts have ended up halfhearted and shockingly short-lived. Civet cats, the likely intermediary for SARS, were culled en masse in 2004. The government announced a ban on trading and consuming wildlife. Before long, however, it was back to business as usual. The ban was lifted just three months later. As early as 2004, just months after the global spread of the virus was halted, SARS pathogens were again detected in civet cats on sale in China.

So, unsurprisingly, here we are again. As COVID-19 spread around the world, in February China announced a permanent ban on the wildlife trade. Yet this seemingly ambitious ban already includes a loophole for traditional Chinese medicine, the superstitious associationism of which is the real engine driving this trade. Among the teachings of this school of medicine is the belief that because pangolin scales are hard, they help men get an erection. Science, however, shows that rather than enhancing your performance in the bedroom, pangolin consumption is in fact far more likely to leave you bed-ridden from COVID-19.

The Chinese government seems determined to return to business as usual, creating the conditions for the next pandemic, even as millions around the world still suffer from COVID-19. Yet if anything even remotely positive were to emerge out of the current disaster, it should be a realisation that none of us can never go back to business as usual.

International pressure has accordingly grown in recent weeks, with calls from leaders like Donald Trump and Scott Morrison for China to close its “wet markets”, from where this virus appears to have emerged. Unfortunately, the response to these comments has also been characterised by a business as usual mentality, drifting into predictable political correctness to argue that a “wet market” is simply any market that offers fresh produce. There is no need for stigma, we are told: your local farmer’s market is also a wet market.

This may all be correct in a sense, but it also completely misses the point. I for one have not spotted any live pangolin nor civet cat stalls at my local farmer’s market. The issue of zoonotic diseases is far too important to get lost in such petty semantics. Anyone who prefers their virtue signaling to signal some actual virtue would be well advised to focus their energies on preventing the conditions for the next pandemic, whether these conditions are found in a wet market, on a breeding farm, or anywhere in between.

As we cannot count on China to bring an end to its wild animal trade on its own, there needs to be a coordinated and concerted international effort to pressure them to do so. Any country that has been hit by this novel coronavirus has a stake in ensuring that this will never happen again. Considering that this virus has hit pretty much every country in the world, that would constitute a robust alliance.

How will China respond? There will be excuses. China is big and complex, its government will say. Yet a state that can monitor doctors’ private chats and reprimand them for discussing an emerging pandemic, as occurred in Wuhan in early 2020, should also be able to manage its wildlife trade. China’s control-obsessed authoritarian system clearly is not going away anytime soon, so its unrestrained power might as well be used for good for once.

There will be tensions. Yet as the events of the past few months have shown, good relations with China are no protection against these viruses. Rather than allowing Beijing to make business as usual a condition for friendly relations, the global community needs to make clear to China that suppressing the wildlife trade is a condition to not only friendly but indeed healthy relations. While this pandemic will undoubtedly leave the world forever changed, the world needs to ensure lasting change in China to avoid another.