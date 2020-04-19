The Pandemic Has Shown Us Just How Inflexible Aussie Workplaces Once Were

If you've been told you can't do your job from home or at the very least work from home (WFH) once a week, chances are your employer wasn't being entirely truthful.

If COVID-19 has taught us anything -- other than how nice it is to be able to hug your Nan and nephew whenever you please -- it's that for many, working from home is an option.

The pandemic has, in essence, created a forced experiment, and employers can no longer pretend WFH isn't a possibility.

And while it's not an option for most cafe workers, front line medical workers and transport workers -- it is for those who merely need an internet connection and phone line to carry out their job.

A recent survey of self-isolated office workers suggests the WFH trend is set to permanently change Australia’s working culture.

Almost 80 percent of respondents to the OnePoll survey of 1,000 self-isolating office workers believe WFH will be more common once social distancing measures are lifted.

In Australia, companies are increasingly offering flexible working arrangements, but that doesn’t necessarily mean employees can WFH.

Data from the Federal Workplace Gender Equality Agency suggests only 13 percent of companies have strategies to implement policies on flexible work and family/caring responsibilities.

But we know there is a real appetite for this -- 60 percent of Aussie women and 40 percent of men crave more flexible work conditions.

According to the Australian Institute for Family Studies, the percentage of parent couples with children under 18 years where both partners work is increasing steadily, from 53 percent in 1996 to 61 percent in 2016.

Not embracing WFH (in some capacity) is particularly punitive for working mothers, who also typically put in more hours of care giving work at home than their spouses.

So when organisations rule out WFH policies, they too often incorrectly conclude that their child-bearing aged employees are opting out of the workforce (although research suggests women are actually "pushed out").

In a global study, less than half of the 10,000 workers polled said they worked from home at least one day per week prior to COVID-19.

British workers were most likely to report working from home before the pandemic, while Italy had the lowest remote working rates. Australia sat comfortably in the middle of the six developed nations surveyed.

I don't know about you, but coming in at 'average' has never boded well with me.

So let's look at why the WFH uptake isn't great in Australia.

Some employers are reluctant to offer flexibility, fearing it may hurt productivity. However there is a lack of data about the financial implications of flexible work practices, meaning the rhetoric is often driven by anecdotes and personal opinions.

Consultancy firm Nous group has weighed up and pros and cons of greater flexibility and estimated "organisations can experience a net benefit of as much as four percent of their revenue, which in some organisations can amount to tens of millions of dollars each year. Replicated across the entire economy, the net benefit could be in the billions."

Billions folks. We are talking about billions. And it's no secret our economy will have to work incredibly hard to recover from COVID-19.

Eight in 10 employees say they would stay longer with an existing employer should that employer provide them with WFH options.

Other research has shown WFH can increase efficiency and creativity while creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Yet those who work from home have reported working remotely was an adjustment, citing isolation from colleagues, lack of face-to-face interactions and difficulty separating work and personal lives as the main issues.

Studies have also shown some reluctance among employees to WFH for extended periods. The main fear is that they will be socially and professionally isolated.

According to an analysis of 46 studies involving more than 12,000 employees, working from home more than 2.5 days a week could negatively affect relationships with coworkers as well as knowledge transfer. But it also offered ways the negatives could be countered.

Experts suggest organisations can increase the success of working from home by ensuring there is regular team communication, (particularly video meetings) to guarantee tasks are coordinated and knowledge is transferred.

The Australia Institute's Centre for Future Work urged policymakers to get on the front foot to prevent abuse and exploitation, as working from home becomes more common.

"Much evidence also suggests that employee trust, cohesiveness, and mental health are strengthened by shared work spaces and interactions with colleagues," the AICFW said.

Weekly on-site meetings and regular social work gatherings can also strengthen relationships and morale and reduce feelings of professional isolation.

So it doesn't have to be a free for all where employers and managers just let go of the reins.

It can be flexibility with rules, trust with key deliverables and clear expectations of when there are video meetings or employees are required to be online.

While the pandemic has been an accidental litmus test -- if you will -- it's also a good time for employers and employees to assess what has and hasn't worked.

Millions of Australians are currently working from home, so employers are going to need a pretty compelling, and evidence-backed reason for why that cannot continue (in some form) in a post-pandemic world.

