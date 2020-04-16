Should Australians Download The New Coronavirus App?

As the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Australia are heading in the right direction and cumulative cases are starting to flatten, many are calling for the restrictions to be eased and for life to return back to normal.

While much of the success in our fight against COVID-19 comes down to our efforts to self-isolate, there are concerns about a jump in cases when the pubs are full again and Tinder dates are arranged.

To try and limit the spread some countries have had success with contact tracing and providing early warning of contact with a positive COVID-19 person. Now there are talks to bring that here.

Contact tracing is a wonderful way to say you’re mapping all social interactions. The mapping is completed with an app that you choose to install on your smartphone, register with your mobile number and then carry on about your day.

The app uses bluetooth and GPS to monitor your travels. The bluetooth access means that your phone will continually seek other nearby phones (within 2-5m) and if they too have the app installed will register a random key as a log. If you or that person is later diagnosed with COVID-19 you’ll be asked to verify the case in the app, at which point all devices you’ve been near in the past two weeks will be notified. The notification will inform them that you’ve been in contact with a now confirmed case... All the best.

We’re told that if we social distance at 1.5m we should be safe from catching the virus, we’re also told that if we walk past someone or spend less than 20 minutes with someone that we’re also heavily reducing the chance of contracting the virus. Yet, if we have the app installed we’ll harvest connections with people up to 5 meters away, even if they were briefly in our zone.

So how exciting will the notifications be if you’ve been out for a run, collected takeaway or even sat in traffic and been near people who may later contract the virus?

The other problem we see with this app is that the location, the details of the person or any other information is withheld to protect their privacy. You won’t know if it was the barista at the local cafe who you visit often, or if it was just someone who you passed on the way there.

The lack of information, due to privacy concerns, actually stifles the benefit of the notification. If we knew who it was, where and how long we spent near them (all possible with an app) then we’d know how concerned we perhaps should be. Is the increased fear from a potential influx of notifications going to be better for our mental health?

What is interesting is that the app the government is considering is the same used in Singapore called TraceTogether. However, Apple and Google have recently announced they are working together to create a similar app, with the same functionality.

The funny part is that Google has been excellent at tracking our minute by minute location since we installed Google applications or used their Android operating system. Yes, their apps aren’t just for navigation, email and search; they already log your location using GPS. Head to this link to see your history.

So if Google has all of this data already, why isn’t our government requesting access to this to inform us when we have been in close proximity to someone who just disembarked the Ruby Princess or every other confirmed COVID-19 case?

If I was at McDonalds in North Ryde last Tuesday at 12:30 and a now confirmed case was also there at the time, could that not provide the same benefit? It’s nice to see Google acting with a new app but it is clear that there is already data which could have provided these alerts months ago - without an extra app.

The final kicker here will be the app itself. The Australian government believes there could be 40 percent adoption of this app. As a culture, we are very different from Singapore. Technology has been at the centre of Singapore day to day life and their compliance to government rules and restrictions are very strong.

Chewing gum in Singapore carries a charge of up to one year in jail and a $5,500 fine, and the ban works. Would Australian’s comply with installing the app and opting in? Do the elderly, who are most at risk when it comes to COVID-19 carrying a smartphone compatible with the app? The population in Singapore is almost 6 million and TraceTogether claims over 1 million users. That’s less than 20 percent adoption.

If and when an app is available, we’ll be comfortable using it from a privacy point of view, but whether it will have an impact on our lives is yet to be seen. It may just be another notification, rarely acted upon and creating more fear than we need.

Geoff Quattromani is a tech commentator across radio, print, online and television. Check out his podcast “Technology Uncorked” and continue this conversation with him on Twitter @GQuattromani