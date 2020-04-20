It's A Pandemic, Not A Productivity Competition

Social media is doing a damn good job of making us feel like we aren’t doing enough with all that 'free time' we apparently have now.

There's this notion that since many of us are now working from home, we have several more hours of free time in the day that we must fill, or be totally ashamed if we don't.

But let me tell you this -- all those people baking banana bread or perfectly crusted sourdough loaves while smashing out Chris Hemsworth workouts are probably also spending a lot of time in the foetal position watching repeats of Friends.

They just 'forget' to post that part on the 'gram. (Yes I too am guilty of this).

We all love a humblebrag. The urge to overachieve, even in times of a global crisis, is ingrained in society. Australians are generally hard workers and many of us struggle to slow down, even when we're left with no other choice.

So as the coronavirus outbreak forces us indoors, many people are feeling the pressure to rearrange their homes, become an expert in something, make homemade kombucha or write a novel.

Because isn't that what everyone else on social media is doing?

"Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine from the plague."

"Sir Isaac Newton discovered the laws of gravity and invented calculus under quarantine."

So they tell us.

The pandemic hasn't stopped us from posting online, instead, it has only encouraged us to change the narrative of what we post -- which is why it is essential to remember, even during a global crisis, Instagram is a perfectly curated snippet of people's lives.

It's not the real deal.

Instead, those carefully edited posts can leave others feeling inadequate -- especially if the coronavirus crisis is unraveling around them.

Bragging rights seem to have extended to parenting too, with many mums and dads taking to social media to illustrate their perfectly laid out school books and colour-coded spreadsheets, alongside those gluten, sugar, dairy and soy-free (may as well be 'life-free') muffins their kids helped prepare earlier.

Just one Instagram search of the hashtag #socialdistancing generates thousands of images of people mid-workout or plates of homemade dishes or baked goods.

Don't get me wrong, it is so important to have a routine and if baking or working out is going to benefit your mental health during this unprecedented time, by all means go for it.

I'm just reminding you to take what you see on the internet with a grain of salt.

For instance, I am notorious for posting my yoga workouts on social media. But the part I don't show you is how I worked out for 10 minutes before laying on my yoga mat scrolling through Instagram for the next 30.

Like many Australians, I had been trying to fill every moment with 'something' -- whether that be a long run, cleaning the house, cooking, reading, or a yoga session.

I started sharing these moments of mini triumph, only to remember... no one actually cares. No one. I can keep these moments to myself and gain the same mental health boost from them.

What works for one person won't work for another, but painting a masterpiece is no better than laying in bed for hours.

So I want to spread this message -- we don’t have to be productive right now. Even if social media suggests otherwise, we can fill these days with nothing but Netflix if that's what we need.

So as I sit here staring at my screen, unshowered and wearing my pyjamas, surrounded by dishes which have piled up during the day, I remind myself, as the coronavirus upends nearly every facet of modern life, it is okay to find it hard to get things done.

Stop letting the internet tell you you're not doing enough.

These inspirational posts that tell us to '"be the best versions of ourselves" are failing to acknowledge sometimes, that version is the one that got out of bed.

That's a triumph for many right now, because whether you’re getting through this at a normal pace or barely dragging your feet along, it doesn’t matter.

Don't forget, many people are now experiencing financial hardship, millions are unemployed and the economy is staring down the barrel of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

Putting food on the table, let alone a fresh loaf of banana bread, isn't a certainty.

It's stressful to live through a pandemic, so let's not feel guilty about not using all that 'extra time'.

There's no right or wrong way to handle a global pandemic. If you're staying home, that is more than enough.

Because behind that perfectly baked loaf of banana bread is a person just trying to hold it together enough to get through this damn thing like the rest of us.