Jane Caro: Teachers Won't Be Lectured By The PM -- Not Now, Not Ever

I was intrigued by the PM’s message yesterday, pleading with teachers to keep schools open.

As if it is teachers themselves who make those kind of decisions, rather than school authorities; both state and independent, and governments -- you know, like his.

It was even odder because schools are already open -- apart from during the holidays -- and remain so -- public schools anyway. Maybe the PM was talking to teachers who work at private schools, because those are the ones that can decide whether or not to open or close as they choose, despite their very high levels of public funding.

But if that was his intended audience, why did he try to tug at the consciences of teachers by talking about the students who are most likely to fall behind if most education goes online for the duration? They include the approximately 150,000 Australian students who do not have internet access at home or the kind of devices needed to participate properly.

This is the first time that I can recall -- and I have been in the trenches fighting for greater equality of opportunity for disadvantaged schools and students for decades now -- that Scott Morrison has actually acknowledged the stark educational divide between our poorest and richest students.

Don’t get me wrong, I am delighted he has finally noticed, but given that his government has gifted billions of dollars since it was elected to the schools least likely to educate our neediest children, you must pardon my scepticism.

Morrison begins his fireside chat by talking about the crises (plural) that currently confront Australians, and this may be where he has gone wrong. The health crisis is one thing -- we all understand the need for us to stay home as much as possible and social distance when we do go out to ‘flatten the curve’ and protect the vulnerable. Australians have been fantastic at doing this and the control of infection and fatalities in this country as a result is heartening.

The other crisis I assume he was talking about is the economic one, which is a direct consequence of the measures that have helped us cope with the first. He appeals to teachers not to force parents to have to choose between the education of their children and putting food on the table.

That’s a hell of a responsibility to be laying at your average teacher’s feet. And, as the elected leader of our country, is it really fair of him to hold teachers responsible for the economy? Is it reasonable to ask them to choose between their own health and that of their families and keeping the engine of commerce alive?

Frankly, isn’t that his job?

After all, teachers have always gone above and beyond for their students. Particularly those teachers working in schools serving our most disadvantaged communities. Research undertaken some time ago by the teacher’s unions revealed that teachers spend an average of $1300 out of their own fairly poorly paid pockets every year on resources that are not provided. I have heard of teachers buying cleaning products so that the even worse paid school cleaners do not have to buy their own because the school budget cannot cover it.

I know that teachers are very aware of the students most likely to disengage from education and they are already doing everything they can to hold onto them -- from calling them regularly to offer individual help and support, to a school where the Deputy Principal hand-delivers comfort parcels of lessons, books and food daily to the neediest kids at the school’s expense. The money for this comes from the Gonski reforms, which Federal LNP governments fought every step of the way.

There is really no need to try and guilt teachers into doing more than they already are, particularly those teachers serving our poorest communities. They have every right to feel that they should not be lectured about educational inequality by Mr Morrison (or any of his Federal LNP colleagues) --not now, not ever (apologies to Julia Gillard).

The public schools are open. Schools have rosters of teachers who supervise the students who attend in person. Some are the children of essential workers, and some are the kids for whom school is the safest place they know.

All teachers are working their usual hours online, many while also supervising their own kids. And one thing our PM also failed to acknowledge was that they have just pulled off an educational feat of extraordinary proportions by developing an entirely new way to teach the curriculum in a matter of days.