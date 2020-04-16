How Many Pandemics Will It Take To Fix The Climate?

Last week, the normally smoggy mega-city of Los Angeles found itself with some of the cleanest air in the world, and Himalayan vistas suddenly became visible to usually hazy Indian cities over 200 km away.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has literally cleared the air around the world, an unintended consequence with unintended benefits.

According to Stanford University’s Department of Earth System Science, the reduction in deadly air pollution in China from the pandemic response is likely to save 20 times more lives than have reportedly been lost due to the actual virus. Cleaner air might also help stop the virus spreading.

The pandemic response is also seeing huge falls in emissions of heat trapping gases, from fewer flights and car trips, and less industrial production.

According to Carbon Brief, the COVID-19 response could result in the largest drop in annual carbon dioxide emissions ever -- more than any previous war or crisis.

The bad news is this temporary reduction is not enough to solve the problem -- nowhere near enough.

The good news is that by clearing the air, the pandemic gives us an opportunity to do what we need to.

Like the drop in emissions caused by the Global Financial Crisis, Australia risks seeing greenhouse gas emissions rebound post-pandemic, as we jump back into our cars, planes and fall back into old polluting ways.

To get on track with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Australia needs deeper emissions cuts, every year. Australia would also need to stop trying to cheat the international system, drop attempts to use carryover credits and rally all countries to actually reduce emissions going forward.

But when asked about what success looks like on the other side of the coronavirus this week, the Prime Minister stated, "Well, ultimately, we will get Australia back to normal."

Let's be clear, until we get heat trapping gas emissions down to net-zero, the Earth keeps getting hotter. Rising temperatures mean more drought, more storms and cyclones, more bushfires, more disease.

A return to "normal" means going back to old ways of doing things: doubling down on fossil fuels and propping them up with more taxpayer subsidies. This will only fuel more damage.

Just months ago, we were choking on smoke from a black summer of climate-fuelled bushfire disasters. Homes were levelled, people died in the fires and hundreds more died from disease linked to inhaling the smoke -- as they do in polluted cities around the world.

That happened at just one degree of global warming. If we don’t ‘flatten the curve’ with emissions, the way we have with coronavirus, we are headed for three or four degrees of heating in our lifetimes. Imagine how bad those bushfires could get.

Imagine if another pandemic happened, on top of that.

Or, just look at our neighbour Vanuatu, left reeling from Cyclone Harold and struggling to access emergency relief due to pandemic quarantining.

Climate change makes everything worse. But tackling it gives us a chance to build back better.

We already have the technology we need to make deep cuts to emissions right now. We can also create tens of thousands of local jobs in manufacturing and services by doing so.

The electricity sector remains the highest polluting part of the Australian economy. Most of our electricity still comes from old, dirty gas and coal plants, many of which are ancient (well, older than colour television at least) and break down often. Meanwhile, the cost of renewable energy has plummeted.

Unfortunately, the Federal Government is obsessed with keeping coal clunkers going for as long as possible, even if it does leave taxpayers paying for more pollution and less reliability.

AGL owns Liddell coal power station, the least reliable in NSW. AGL flagged years ago it wants to close Liddell and replace it with cleaner alternatives. The plan has copped fierce resistance from -- wait for it -- the National Minister for Emissions Reductions. It’s just crazy and it has to stop.

The job opportunities in building new renewables and modernising the grid give the government a huge opportunity. Renewable energy jobs exploded by 27 percent in 2019, employing three times more people now than fossil fuel plants. Renewables should be top of the list for building back better.

A major contributor to the recent blues skies has come from idle cars, as people isolate at home. When we get back behind the wheel, transport pollution will return to its upward trend and in Australia there isn’t a single national policy to curve it downwards.

Major car manufacturers are moving to electric vehicles in a big way. It should be a no-brainer for Australia to follow, given it imports almost all its cars and almost all its oil.

The federal government’s electric vehicle strategy is due mid-year and the need for infrastructure spending to stimulate the economy makes this a big opportunity to supercharge modern transport. It certainly beats sending Australians off on warships to protect oil shipments in the Middle East.

The pandemic response has temporarily cleared the air. It has shown society is able to mobilise, to act on scientific advice and deal with a crisis. Now it is up to all of us to ensure we use this moment to build back better.