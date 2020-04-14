Hugh Riminton: The Best Newsman You've Never Heard Of, Quits The Field

Everyone in news knows big stories get buried by bigger stories.

In the week Federal Parliament passed $130 billion in emergency jobs funding, a much-loved legend of Channel Ten and the Press Gallery got up, and on busted knees, made his way to the exits.

Tim Sweeney is not a household name but he has seen close up every Prime Minister since Malcolm Fraser.

Every Australian, at some point, will have seen his pictures. Many of the biggest names in political journalism, Laurie Oakes, Kerry O’Brien, Paul Bongiorno, Peter van Onselen and more, have been beneficiaries of his wisdom and his work.

Tim’s departure, at 67, will leave a massive hole. At Ten News he was our last direct link with a time when TV came in two colours -- black and white -- and news bulletins involved no pictures, just a presenter reciting headlines directly to the camera.

Tim was a Brisbane boy, the son and grandson of local rugby league heroes. His ambition was to make a name in the game himself.

While trying to make that pay, he became a clerk at the Department of Civil Aviation, impressing his bosses enough to be offered a prized Air Traffic Control traineeship in Melbourne.

But that meant leaving his girlfriend in Brisbane. They later married and he says he has no regrets.

“There are all these people alive today because I never became an air traffic controller,” he chuckles.

Instead, he applied for a job at TVQ, the Reg Ansett-owned Brisbane branch of what was then Channel 0.

It was 1972. The Coalition had held office in Canberra since 1949. Gough Whitlam would rise to power that year but the man Whitlam described as the “Bible-bashing bastard (and) bigot” Joh Bjelke-Petersen, ruled firmly over Queensland.

At 19, politics wasn’t really on Tim Sweeney’s radar. His job was to take a film cutter and a pot of glue , slicing scenes out of imported hits like Hogan’s Heroes, Gilligan’s Island and The Brady Bunch to make them fit the schedule.

“The trick was to do it so it still made sense,” he says. But if Queenslanders sometimes found the plots disjointed it was the anonymous Mr Sweeney, labouring in the semi-darkness, who was largely to blame.

Such was the technology of the times, Tim also had to physically splice commercial advertising into the TV reels.

When he started, the network’s news service was read straight down the camera by the presenter, David Jull. The rich-voiced Jull would beat Sweeney to Canberra, before falling to a travel rorts scandal in the early days of the Howard government.

By 1974, colour was coming to television and news was gearing up. Tim wanted a part of it, ignoring his boss’s warning that “news cameramen don’t last past 30.”His technical skill, affable nature and athlete’s stamina made him a natural.

By his mid-20s, he was travelling the world. In 1978, he was in the Middle East, patrolling with Australian peacekeepers as they tried to manage tensions between Egypt and Israel. In the notorious Mitla Pass, Tim found caught between hostile units, amid destroyed tanks and the bodies of those killed in earlier skirmishes.

The following year, he was in South East Asia as Vietnamese refugees fled for safety. He hooked up with a Catholic group that had bought a freighter as a rescue vessel. Crewed by volunteers, who ranged from the earnest and naive to the drunken and criminal, the ship never quite left Singapore harbour.

Some became convinced spies were on board, working to ensure the Singaporean government never gave permission to leave port. At one stage the captain, a colourful character, tied a crew member to a chair and was threatening torture in the belief he was a spy.

Tim and reporter Paul Michael faced paranoia and suspicion themselves. Returning to their hotel one night, they were ambushed by a Frenchman -- one of the Catholic volunteers -- who threatened them with a knife while accusing them of spying for the Australian government.

Extracting themselves from that mess, Tim was soon in the US shooting a documentary on a revolutionary cancer drug, interferon. Here they learned the extent to which a US military base near the research hospital was a storage site for banned chemical weapons, as well as biological agents.

They were heady days, and Tim lapped it up. “I was just the keen young guy willing to work 20-hour days,” is how he recalls it now.

Ten had opened a New York bureau and Tim wanted to be in it. To bolster his credentials, he signed up for a two year post in Canberra.

In was 1982, Malcolm Fraser was in office. The country was run out of the Old Parliament House with much of the political news coming from journalists getting liquored up with their sources in the Non-Members Bar.

Ten's bureau chief was Laurie Oakes. Two years earlier he had scored one of the greatest of political scoops when he was leaked the key points of the federal budget.

Oakes was primarily a print man but he understood power and he understood the power of television. He was also a workaholic, feeding not only the Ten news (then at 6pm), but Ten's pioneering breakfast show “Good Morning Australia” and radio outlets including Sydney’s 2UE throughout the day.

“He was amazing,” Tim recalls. “He was secretive. People went to Laurie because they would trust him because he would never tell (who his sources were).

“He was the leader of the pack. It got me hooked.”

Another intoxicant was Robert James Lee Hawke.

“Those first couple of years with Hawke were just incredible. Amazing. I was friendly with all Hawke’s staff. We all travelled on the plane together. Hawke was on an equal footing with Thatcher and Reagan, Helmut Kohl in Germany, Gorbachev -- he had the personality to be at their level.”

The New York office suddenly seemed like small beer. Tim was traversing the world, dining at the White House, visiting the Kremlin with Hawke at the height of the Cold War. Tim was also there in China’s Great Hall of the People when Hawke met Deng Xiaoping, the leader who triggered China’s path back to economic prominence in the world.

“I remember that was a thrilling moment because Hawke had found someone who was shorter than him,” Tim said.

Kerry Packer made Laurie Oakes a huge offer to shift to Nine. In the bizarre way of things at the time, Ten hired two replacements. One was Paul Bongiorno, a Brisbane-based investigative reporter who had won four Walkley Awards in five years unearthing corruption in the building industry and in the Bjelke-Petersen government.

'Bonge' arrived to find the job had also been offered to ABC journalist Kerry O’Brien, apparently after Hawke had personally recommended O’Brien to Ten's then owner Frank Lowy.

“It was a time when Ten was trying to knock off Nine and was spending money to do it,” recalls Sweeney. After a couple of years O’Brien headed back to the ABC and Sweeney and Bonge settled in as a Ten Canberra double act for more than 20 years.

When this reporter took over more than a decade ago, the first assurance I sought was that Tim Sweeney would stay on. More recently, the good professor,

did exactly the same thing.

Tim’s unflappable good nature, peerless contacts, work ethic, news sense and institutional knowledge make him one of the greatest journo/cameramen Australia has ever produced. He competed hard and usually won -- but there wasn’t a dirty trick in him. Truly, the “best and fairest.”

So, who was the best Prime Minister he ever saw?

“Definitely Bob Hawke - but he wasn’t a saint, I can tell you that.”

The worst?

“I have to say Kevin Rudd. He was a sham from the start but people didn’t see it until it became self-evident.”

Best Journo?

Tim generously assesses a number of his present and former colleagues but concludes, “I couldn’t not say Laurie. (It was) just the sheer knowledge he had.

“He wasn’t always easy to be around but he was a hard man who got results. For impact, he was head and shoulders above the rest.”

Tim describes PVO as “amazing” - particularly how “he’s all over all the detail of contemporary politics.”

Of the great Bonge, “he was a lot of fun to work for, with his intelligence and his ability to handle information.” But Tim suspects he was “too much of a gentleman” to compete with a power player like Oakes.

As he approaches his 68th birthday, Tim is showing the wear and tear of his sunburned and active youth. His knees are shot -- his wait for a double replacement has been lengthened by the coronavirus crisis. And treatments for melanoma have taken another yard or two off his pace.

He hopes after his knees are fixed he’ll be back in the gallery, pulling a couple of freelance shifts a week with the camera.

Of his 48 year career, Tim feels blessed. “I was on the front line… I saw the world.

“I’m so grateful to have had those opportunities.”