My Self-Isolation Birthday Was The Best I've Ever Had

Hip hip hooray! Hip hip hooray!

My self-isolated birthday was one to remember and for all the right reasons.

In the current coronavirus climate, and while obeying Stage 3 restrictions, I didn’t have high hopes for marking my 33rd trip around the sun. It’s my birthday and I’ll usually take a day of annual leave and celebrate all things me if I want to.

But how could staying home, missing out on birthday hugs from my friends and not being able to share my cake top the highlights reel of birthdays past?

There was my destination 30th complete with cocktails and nasty sunburn than almost outlived the island memories. And then the annual standard choice of celebration: dinner out with friends or an indulgent day spa visit.

But even without those luxuries, my self-isolated birthday managed to be fantastic.

From the time I woke up last Wednesday until my head hit the pillow, my birthday was full of FaceTime catch-ups, phone calls, texts and fun social media posts. Three friends individually did a 'drive-by' and the sight of a familiar face and quick chat was enjoyed from a safe social distance.

I received a huge bunch of flowers and delicious cupcake delivery -- and I couldn't have been happier to see the delivery man. It’s exciting to see another human face!

One neighbour baked and dropped off homemade brown sugar scones and another sneakily left a bottle of wine by my front door.

There was contact and connection all day long and that’s more than I could have wished for it. And it ended up being more fulfilling and meaningful than my favourite teppanyaki or a massage. This thoughtfulness and kindness made sure a birthday alone was far from lonely.

By the time we’ve waved COVID-19 off with glee, many people will have experienced a birthday in isolation.

Lots already have, like the woman who was treated to a balcony choir rendition of "Happy Birthday" from her neighbours in Lebanon.

Swiss tennis world No. 17 Stan Wawrinka got creative editing guests around the empty table he sat at for his 35th celebration...

And in Perth, an eight-year-old celebrated his birthday with a drive-by party. Family, friends, neighbours and even strangers beeped their horns and decorated their cars with party hats and balloons for the occasion. The garbage truck even made an appearance and gave a celebratory toot.

Easter 2020 was one like no other. The long weekend is steeped in traditions and the perfect opportunity to soak up family time and long, casual get togethers, the autumn weather, to head away for a break.

Not this year.

Festivities were contained, restrained and enjoyed at home, taken online -- even the good old-fashioned Easter egg hunt had its own social restrictions.

Mother’s Day is only weeks away -- another difficult occasion where we can’t physically be with and embrace our loved ones on a May day that means so much.

Physical gatherings and catch-ups are off the table right now but we are blessed with technology and can stay connected at all times. A little bit of thoughtfulness can go a long way and it’s so important to reach out to the people in our own world but to strangers too as we all navigate these uncertain times together.

You never know, you may make someone’s day. Or birthday.