Angela Bishop: The Divine Silliness Tim Brooke-Taylor Brought To Our Childhoods

If you were a kid living in Australia in the 70s, chances are your weekday went a bit like this:

Come home from school, eat Vegemite on toast, go outside to play, come home when the street lights came on, then sit down to watch The Goodies at 6 pm on the ABC.

If you’re younger than that, and have been brought up properly, your parents bought The Goodies DVD and introduced you to their fabulous silliness that way.

You only have to hear the word “Ecky-Thump” to be instantly transported back to "Kung Fu Kapers", the episode about a secret Lancashire martial art that involved black pudding. Legend had it that someone died laughing watching that episode and Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden (who, along with Bill Oddie, made up The Goodies) confirmed as much when I interviewed them in Sydney in 2009.

“He was called Alex Mitchell,” said Garden, “He was a bricklayer and he was watching the episode and he laughed so much, he died.”

Brooke-Taylor continued, “We know that because his wife wrote to us to thank us for making his last few moments happy ones.”

Tim Brooke-Taylor, who passed away Sunday morning (UK time) from the coronavirus, held a special place in the hearts of Goodies fans. His patriotic character made Union Jack outfits cool before Ginger Spice was born, and he worshipped at the altar of Olivia Newton-John.

But the divine silliness of The Goodies belied his serious comic chops. He co-wrote the famous "Four Yorkshiremen" sketch with John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Marty Feldman having met most of them when he joined the famous comedy revue the Cambridge Footlights. In 1964 when Germaine Greer was refused entry to the all-male troupe, it was Tim who insisted she and three other women be let in.

He had a tiny part in the only proper Willy Wonka movie (the one with Gene Wilder) and was still touring with the gang from I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, a radio comedy panel game turned stage show.

But his very first tour was in 1963, when the Footlights revue was a hit at the Edinburgh comedy festival. It toured the West End, then came to Australia and New Zealand, before heading to Broadway.

Tim, Graeme and Bill would return Down Under many times over the years because The Goodies was huge here and stayed on repeats -- unlike in the UK, where the BBC didn’t show the series the same love. Tim compared the show to The Simpsons, “where you watch it on one level as a kid, and then as an adult you realise it’s much funnier”.

The show turns 50 this year, and it’s sad to think GG, BO and TBT won’t be together to celebrate. But as we say farewell to Tim, a Goodies image comes to mind.

Brooke-Taylor, dressed in a white strapless dress with blonde hair scraped back in a bun, in character as Timita, a candidate for British Prime Minister. As two secretaries shed a tear over the fact that she probably won’t get elected because she’s a woman, Timita steps forward and sings “Don’t Cry for Me Marge and Tina”.

As London radio host James O’Brien said on Twitter today... “If you could bring a fraction of the joy into a fraction of the lives that Tim Brooke-Taylor managed to, you’d still have done alright”.