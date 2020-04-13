Georgia Love: Why, After 5 Years, I Finally Want To Thank My Ex

On June 23 2015, my heart broke, irreparably.

My One True Love left me. I would never recover and certainly never fall in love again. At the ripe old age of 26, my love life was over.

Or so I thought.

What I didn’t know at the time was that exactly a year later -- to the very day -- I would be standing in a room full of candles, fairy lights, flowers and cameras, handing my first rose as The Bachelorette to my future husband.

Spooky, right?!

I’ve been working on a new podcast, titled Everyone Has An Ex, where I interview people about their past relationships, horror breakups or otherwise fascinating ex stories. This has unwittingly led me to think about my own. For years, I have pushed that part of my life down, not wanting to remember the hurt and not willing to acknowledge my ex or the pain I felt. But not anymore.

It’s only been talking to others about their failed relationships and subsequently where they are at now, that’s made me realise we need to focus on the failed ones. We need to learn from them and be able to acknowledge them to realise how they shaped us and what they meant for any or all future relationships.

I’ve never spoken about my Big Love publicly and, to his credit, he hasn’t either. But I’ve figured it is unfair of me to be asking others to come on my podcast and talk about their exes when I haven’t even told you about mine. Because if there’s anyone you can trust to teach you it is possible to find love again after heartbreak, it’s surely someone who literally has Love in her name, right?!

I met my ex when I was 24 and living in Tasmania. He was Tasmanian but, ironically, living in my hometown of Melbourne. Mutual friends constantly told me “oh you’d loooove him if you met him” and, well, I did. On a trip home to visit friends, our paths crossed, and the stars aligned. We had an incredible amount in common. We were into the same things, shared the same passions, had the same sense of humour, felt a spark and were just immediately obsessed with each other. Distance aside, we dove head-first into a relationship. I was head-over-heels. I thought I had been in love before, but this relationship made me question that. This one was different. I thought about him every moment of every day, I wanted to share absolutely everything with him, every conversation, every thought. Being around him made me happy and my heart warm. All that palaver. I was IN.

Two and a half blissful years in brought us to one weekend in June 2015, it was his turn to visit me in Hobart. We had a beautiful couple of days celebrating his birthday (*cough* GEMINI!). Everything was totally normal. Actually, not just normal, it was great! So you can imagine my surprise when he woke up the last morning of his visit with a very strange look on his face, and a tear rolling down his cheek.

“Oh my god,” I said. “What’s happened?”

His words cut through like a knife.

“I don’t want to do this anymore."

Just like that. No discussion, no talking it through. He was just… done.

Without showing any more emotion than that one tear, he packed up his stuff (birthday presents included; I mean, seriously?!!) around me as I bawled and begged him not to leave. Within half an hour of delivering that blindside, he was out the door and on a plane back to Melbourne.

My world, as I knew it, was over. He gave me no opportunity to try to talk him around and he never gave me any explanation -- despite the fact he acted no differently right up until the night before he pulled the rug out from under me. Even today, with the 20/20 vision of five years’ hindsight, I can adamantly say there were no signs.

It wasn’t a cruel, nasty, drawn out or hateful breakup. But my goodness it was a hurtful one. My trust, my self-assurance, my heart, had all been broken. And I really, truly thought I would never recover. For a good six months, I barely left the house. What was the point getting dressed up, doing my makeup and leaving the comfort of my doona cover when there was nothing out there to make me happy anyway? Only he had made me happy. And he had left. (No, seriously, I’m not a drama queen AT ALL!)

What would change my mind? What huge sign from which higher power would show me I was wrong?

Osher, of course.

About 10 months after my breakup, I got a call from a casting agent from Warner Bros. asking whether I’d be interested in season two of The Bachelorette. And we all know how that ended. I packed my bags, put the ex behind me and trusted the universe had delivered me this amazing opportunity because my ACTUAL One True Love would be there to step out of a limo. Or, as it were, walk a donkey up the red carpet. Semantics.

If I hadn’t been broken up with, I wouldn’t have ever had that opportunity. But I’ve since realised it was much, much more than that. Because every single part of every one of my past relationships not only lead me to be in that place at that time, they all taught me what I wanted. And deserved.

While I resented my ex a lot because of the hurt and confusion he caused, I don’t resent any part of the relationship. I don’t regret loving him so wholeheartedly, because it made me realise just how fiercely I could love somebody. What real, unconditional love looks and feels like for me. And I knew I would never settle for anything less.

The Bachelorette READ MORE Georgia Love Just Got Engaged To Lee Elliott With The Sweetest Proposal Georgia Love has said 'yes' to her 'Bachelorette' beau, Lee Elliott.

It taught me that sacrifices may need to be made when you’re in a partnership. Perhaps if I hadn’t taken two different jobs interstate, we could have worked. And while I would never blindly choose a man over a job, I would now always make any big life decisions with Lee. Because in a relationship, you need to be a team.

It taught me that just because someone’s “your type” doesn’t mean “your type” is good for you. Because “my type” hadn’t worked for me before. So why would it work again? As a wise man once said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

I haven’t seen or spoken to my ex at all since I went on The Bachelorette. But now, all these years later, I would like to thank him. Because if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t have met the true Love Of My Life. And I wouldn’t be even a skerrick of how happy I am today.

The same goes for Lee’s exes too. Thank you for making him the man I fell so madly in love with.

(But please don’t take this as an invitation to be friends. You still made out with my fiancé, and that’s always going to be weird.)