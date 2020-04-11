Monogamy Vs Polyamory: I've Tried Both, Here's What Works

I’ve just moved house.

I have a spare room that I’ve turned into a guest bedroom. I’m slowly decorating it, drinking a glass of wine at 10 pm, scrolling through Target online, hopeful for when I can finally have friends over again.

I’m also thinking about how it will function as a space I’ll be webcamming in (for the foreseeable future), and whether I should buy the linen in white or green -- and what my partner's other partner might be thinking about the colour scheme.

I understand that this is not usually what people think about when they decorate a bedroom.

Well, I’ve been in both monogamous and open relationships. I’ve tried all different kinds of arrangements and strangely, it was choosing the new bed linen during the COVID outbreak that led me to think about the one I’m in now.

Some of my previous open relationships had worked to a degree -- others were a total train wreck from start to end. To make things work, I've pored through guides on navigating my turbulent emotions regarding sharing my partner. I've tried to explain that seeing a client (my work) was different from seeing somebody of your own volition, a person with whom you might share genuine chemistry and be your authentic self.

The actual act of sex, to me, seemed vastly different to the experience of having it with somebody who made you feel something. At times these conversations would turn ugly and by the end of my last experience being in an open relationship, I said: 'No f**king way am I doing this bullsh*t again.'

Then, one day last year, my sex drive just packed its bags and waltzed out of my life. Poof! See ya later! (Needless to say, I was quite surprised.)

Like many women, my sex drive ebbs and flows -- and, in my case, it is intrinsically linked to my sense of self-worth and identity through my job as a sex worker. The topic of sex -- something I’ve written extensively about (in fact, even an entire book), talked about, experienced for most of my working adult life, became taboo. I froze up when my partner mentioned it and slept as far as I could away from him at night. I didn’t understand what had happened. I reminisced about the start of our relationship and felt deficient for not being able to be the partner he’d signed up for. It was an alien experience for me to be so separated from my sex drive and desire.

I felt a canyon of physical and emotional distance open between my partner and myself. It took time and a few heated arguments before we both admitted what we actually wanted -- he wanted freedom to f**k other people, and I wanted the strain taken away from needing to be sexual.

I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders when he began to go on Tinder dates. I was able to view him from afar as this desirable, wonderful man again instead of concentrating on that niggling feeling of inadequacy I had about my sex life. I remembered passages from the incredible book Mating in Captivity, and how often, seeing your partner unconnected to you, engaged in an activity or in their work can help see them again as a separate entity. Once again, they become desirable and make you fall in love all over again. This is what happened to me.

I haven’t met his other partner in person, but we follow each other on Instagram. I like her photos and reminded him to wish her a happy birthday when I saw a post about it. We even spoke for the first time recently -- lockdown has me considering a chicken coop and she just happens to own some chooks too.

I feel really lucky that my partner’s other partner is lovely and respectful. I set up the spare room for them in our home, so that the bedroom he and I share can just be ours. Am I in a place when I could be in the house when they are together? No. Because coffee and morning cuddles are not things I want to share. At least, not in my space. Everyone’s boundaries are different.

I don’t think my set up is the epitome of what a healthy relationship is. It just works for me. I don’t believe that open or poly relationships are the pinnacle of emotional security, resembling the ultimate goal for modern couples to aspire to. It is unusual, and it doesn’t work for everyone. There isn’t one set template that works for every open couple. For example, I have zero interest in group sex -- for no other reason than that I am lazy!

When I was monogamous, I felt overwhelmed and stifled. But, other people thrive in a monogamous pairing, and I think that's beautiful. I’m probably the weird one, thinking about my spare room, waiting for my Target order...

Featured Image: Jayden Reynolds