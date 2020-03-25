I Already Apologised To Taylor Swift, Now It's Everyone Else's Turn (cc Kim Kardashian)

Amid the pandemic of coronavirus another pandemic of celebrity proportion moved to its next stage.

Yep, the bad blood between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West has begun simmering yet again and if you ask me it’s the best news to have been released over the past few weeks.

Why? Because not only does it allow us mere mortals the privy of hearing the full version of that infamous 2016 phone call between Kanye and TayTay with our own ears (distracting us from what is actually important and scary right now in life), it also vindicates Swift once and for all (well… fingers crossed). That is something all Swifties need right now.

While I have even had my own doubts about Swift's honesty in the past, I realised after watching the Netflix documentary Miss Americana that she is a much more complex being who just wants to do her best and be liked. Most importantly while some revenge Easter Eggs and pointy lyrics might be her trademark, nasty manipulation is not.

Now, with the release of the complete phone call between Taylor and Kanye, more light has been shed upon what was actually said between them. And so the feud has been revived. But I have become even more grateful for changing my tune on TayTay -- and for any of the doubters out there... I think it’s time for you to change yours too.

If you haven’t followed this feud as closely as I have (well good on you), here is the gist of it:

Back in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards, West interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video because he thought Beyonce was more deserving and couldn’t keep that thought to himself.

Things really heated up in 2016, with the release of West's song "Famous", which includes the following lyrics:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous..."

Swift was not happy. She (understandably) didn't like the use of the word "bitch" and said she never agreed to it. But West insisted that he sought her approval from the beginning. Swift's rep disagreed, saying that Kanye actually called to ask Swift to put his song out on her Twitter account and that she was never told about the actual lyric.

While most adults would sensibly leave the issue there, Kim Kardashian West decided otherwise. On National Snake Day that year (yes, really) she defended her poor, victimised husband by leaking an edited version of a phone conversation between TayTay and Kanye for the world to hear (and judge).

In the call, Kanye tells Taylor about a song he's working on ("Famous") that includes lyrics about Swift. He tells her the lyrics are: "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex".

While clearly not excited about his phrasing, she says she needs to think about it before giving him permission to use it. But we all know that they were not the final lyrics that West used when he released "Famous" and that she did not give him the go ahead.

The release of these (potentially illegal may I add) video snippets ultimately saw Swift labelled a liar and branded a ‘snake’ (emoji and all). Both parties’ fans ravaged each other on social media -- Kardashian West’s created #TaylorSwiftsOverParty on Twitter and the Swifties were up in arms.

But over the weekend, amidst all the other much more serious real-world chaos, the entire version (apparently) of that phone conversation mysteriously found its way onto the internet. And it proves that TayTay was telling the truth the whole time. And now, of course, there's a new hashtag: #TaylorToldTheTruth.

The full-length version of the call, in which the musicians discuss the lyrics of West’s “Famous” single, shows that the rapper never actually disclosed that he would refer to Swift as a “bitch” in the song. This made Swifties around the world say “I told you so” and now everyone knows who the real snakes were.

For her part, Taylor took to Instagram to say that the new video proved that she was telling the truth (and that the whole feud put her through "hell for 4 years"). She then directed her followers away from the feud to a selection of charitable organisations that are helping with the coronavirus pandemic -- once again proving her true (non-snake-like) character.

And fans have been very swift to celebrate what they knew all along, with one fan tweeting: "Taylor Swift disappeared for two years because she thought the world hated her because Kanye West and Kim Kardashian painted her as a liar."

But Kim, being Kim, couldn’t just leave it. She of course has replied in dutiful defence of her husband (again), accusing Swift of being "self-serving" and "actually lying". In the same series of tweets, she also tries to explain what her initial gripe was about and why she posted the video snippets to Snapchat.

But the thing is, no matter what Kimye posts/tweets/says now, we know that Taylor wasn’t lying.

We can hear it for ourselves... along with the sound of two snakes that were hiding there all along.