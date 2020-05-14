Powderfinger Is Reuniting For One Night Lonely

Powderfinger is reuniting for a live-streamed charity concert, raising funds for Beyond Blue and Support Act, which is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to artists, crew and music workers.

On May 23, they’ll be performing their greatest hits on Youtube, which marks their first performance together since splitting in 2010.

Bernard Fanning says that he’s looking to “bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues.”

Over their 20-year career, they’ve produced songs that became the soundtrack for a generation, such as the timeless ‘My Happiness’ from their Odyssey Number Five album, and the 2003 hit ‘On My Mind.’

One of their first hits, ‘These Days,’ which topped triple j’s Hottest 100 Countdown, wasn’t even a single to begin with. It was a B-side on the Passenger single after it was written for the film ‘Two Hands’ that launched Heath Ledger and Rose Byrne’s careers.

Speaking with the ABC, Bernard Fanning says that ‘These Days’ was the first song they noticed was really impacting audiences.

During their time together, Powderfinger won 18 ARIA awards, and sold more than a million records. There’s no denying their place in rock history has been cemented, but it’s not over just yet...

Make sure to join their upcoming livestream at 7pm AEST, Saturday 23rd May by clicking here.