Scottish Dad’s Homemade Soccer Field Goes Viral

A dad has used his time in lockdown to create an impressive soccer field for his son.

A Scottish dad has taken to Twitter to share the backyard soccer field he made for his son. However, unlike Soccer, he did have to use his hands.

It comes as families are coming up with creative ways to keep their children entertained. There are only a limited number of Wiggles episodes we can watch before the whole family goes all ‘Shining’ on each other.

The dad, Mick Duffy, set up goal posts, and even created proper boundary lines with white paint, much to his son’s delight.

It might seem like a generous undertaking for his child, but let’s be honest, the dad probably just wanted him out of the house for a while.

The man’s neighbour even got in on the action, and posted a photo of his view of the pitch. No word yet if he’s been charged with ‘one count of being a creep.’

His garden has gained so much attention online, that it’s now gone viral with over 21,000 likes. It’s just refreshing to see something go viral that isn’t Covid-19.

Although, 21,000 people looking at his garden is really flouting those social media distancing rules. For shame!

But don’t worry, if you don’t have a garden to create a soccer field for your child, maybe use your balcony to make a mini-golf course, or your window sill to play the tiniest game of table tennis. There are lots of ways to get creative this lockdown season.

In the meantime, you may live vicariously through this very creative dad and his genius idea. Now that’s a home-run! Or whatever the soccer equivalent of that is…