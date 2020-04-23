A California Skatepark Was Filled With Sand To Deter Skaters

Did council officials go too far in filling up a skatepark with sand?

California is known for its skateboarding culture, so it’s no wonder there’s been some intense backlash from the actions of a local council.

To deter young people from violating social distancing rules by skating at their local skate park, San Clemente council officials decided to fill it with 37 tonnes of sand. Local skaters were left fuming, although it’s hard to tell when they’re genuinely mad, because they’ve always got that bad-ass miffed resting face.

However, while the skaters were furious, there was one group who were rather elated! No, not babies who could finally play in a massive sand pit. Dirt-bikers!

The sand created the perfect dirt-bike experience, without the risk of cracking your head open. Now while it may seem irresponsible to be out during the lockdown, at least dirt-bikers always wear full protective gear and helmets. The only thing they’ll be catching are some sick moves! But also, stay inside dammit!

One of the dirt-bikers posted this video on his Instagram account, because apparently he really wanted to get fined?

In speaking to CNN, dirt-biker Connor Ericsson said, “You're telling me you're allowed to go to Walmart, where there's 500 people at once, but you can't go to the skate park where there's only a handful of kids who want to be outside because they've been cooped up?"

But the adding of sand isn’t only happening in San Clemente, it’s also being actioned at Venice Beach in California, which is famous for its beach skating culture.

A spokesperson for LA City Recreation and Parks said that when the lockdown orders are lifted, the sand will be removed.

So hopefully soon, all those skaters can stop grinding their teeth, and start grinding some railing.