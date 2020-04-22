Meet The Man Who’s Still Exhibiting Himself At Mona

Despite Mona being closed to the public, one man is continuing to exhibit himself.

Sure, Mona might be closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown, but that doesn’t mean art is dead. In fact, there is one particular piece of art that is still going strong, and his name is Tim. Yeah, not the most creative name for a piece of art, but we’ll go with it.

Tim’s resume includes being a real man, and also being a former tattoo parlour owner. In 2008, Tim agreed to have artist Wim Delvoye tattoo him with a Madonna figure, a skull, flowers, and some birds.

This might all seem normal, until you learn that Tim’s tattoo artwork sold at auction for $250,000 AUD to a German curator. Yeah, that’s right, his back is technically owned by someone else. It’ll be the only time that breaking your back will result in You paying for damages. Hopefully it’s insured, along with the shoulders required to carry that heavy burden.

As part of the agreement, when Tim dies, his skin will be removed and preserved as a piece of art. Mmm, who knew art could be so enticing?! Between now and the date of his death, he has agreed to exhibit himself in galleries.

Since 2011, Tim has spent over 3,500 hours sitting in Mona, and still, despite the shutdown, turns up to work every day for 6.5 hours to stare at an empty gallery. It also serves as a great time for him to reflect on why he decided to sell his back. Look, maybe he’s put this ‘back decision’ behind him.

If you’d like to admire Tim’s back, Mona is currently live-streaming Tim between 10am and 4:30pm every day. Just click here.

Okay, and since we’re all thinking it, yes he does take bathroom breaks. So don’t be surprised if you tune in to see an empty box.

Now if only I can work out how to sell my unicorn tramp stamp for $250,000 AUD, then I’m all set.