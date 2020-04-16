Forget Toilet Paper… Now We’re Hoarding DIY Products

There’s been a massive surge in sales of DIY home improvement products.

Remember all that toilet paper hoarding? And all that Barilla pasta we bought which was enough to feed an entire suburb for a year? Ah, those were the good ol’ days. Turns out we’ve all grown up and really matured, because we don’t do that anymore. That’s right, because now we’re hoarding DIY home improvement products!

What else are we supposed to do with our time? Spend it with our families? Pfff, that’s ridiculous. We should be doing what’s really important- renovating our homes. Unfortunately, that won’t be possible for all of us, because people are hoarding once again. So if you need some wall paint, maybe just choose the bright fluro green. Apparently nobody is hoarding that.

CBA has announced an uptick in the sales of DIY home improvement products, which was also evident with the Easter weekend queues outside of Bunnings. It seemed so popular over Easter that it should’ve changed its name to Hot Cross Bunnings. Thank you! Thank you very much.

According to a recent Bunnings survey, two in three Aussies have at least one DIY project that hasn’t been finished. So looks like people are finally using their home time productively, in between binge-watching Tiger King of course.

As we reported yesterday, one Victorian man took his DIY ideas to the next level and decided to turn his staircase into a wine cellar. You know you’ve been hoarding too much alcohol when you run out of places to store it.

So what’s your next project going to be? A staircase wine cellar? A walk-in wardrobe just for your toilet paper? Or what about classing up your home office so you can top-dog all your co-workers on Zoom? The choice is yours!