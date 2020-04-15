Man Makes Staircase To Wine Heaven

A Victorian builder decided to install a wine cellar into his staircase

Now that we have a lot of time on our hands, many of us are cleaning our homes, fixing the garden, and repainting our walls. But for one Aussie man, he decided to turn his staircase into a wine cellar, which sounds like the kind of idea that someone invents after having a few too many wines.

Victorian builder, Murray Berrill, put his handy skills to good use by installing drawers into his staircase. However, it did cost him $5,000, excluding the fancy pinot noir.

It’s the only time you’d want to be just like Harry Potter and live under the staircase. Think we’re all ready for ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireball Whiskey!’

Now before you assume this handiwork isn’t achievable, you should know that Murray bought his drawers from Bunnings. Just in case you needed another reason to go to Bunnings, other than their Sausage sizzles.

He even installed a thermometer to track the temperature. Although, a thermometer is hard to come by in these Coronavirus times, so that might be the most impressive feat of all.

And in case storing alcohol in your staircase isn’t your thing, here are some other places you could keep your wine: behind a bookcase, or under your shirt at all times. But let’s be honest, the best place to keep your alcohol is inside your stomach. If you’re over 18 of course!

Oh, and just one last tip if you decide to build that wine cellar staircase- hold onto the railing if you’ve had a few glasses.