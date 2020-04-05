Kmart Introduces Virtual Queues

Turns out we need to keep a 1.5 metre distance online as well

While the majority of Australians are staying at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, it seems the only shopping you can do is some good old online shopping. In many ways it’s sort of better than your regular shop – you can shop while lying in bed, sitting on the toilet or in your car parked across from the shop you used to be able to walk into.

You also don’t have to wait in queues… well, you used to not have to wait in queues.

Kmart has introduced virtual queues for their online stores. If you head over to their site you’ll be greeted with this message.

Now, this isn’t some pointless exercise, trying to recreate the fun of going to Kmart at your own home. According to Kmart, it’s to help deal with the whole bunch of traffic their site is dealing with at the moment.

The site tells you how long you have to wait and you can also chuck them your email to find out when it’s your turn. The good news is once you’ve entered the site, you have as much time as you like to wander around and peruse all the fake plants, scented candles, and buckets of M&Ms.

As usual people on Twitter have a whole bunch of opinions about this. Some people hate it.

While other people seem pretty chill about the whole thing.

The truth is having to wait to use the Kmart site is another great way to use up time because that’s the one thing a lot of us have right now.