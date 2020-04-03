The Case Of The Ironed Pillowcase

There’s a hot new debate online about whether or not to iron pillowcases

Now that we’re at home, we’ve all got some extra time to think about the real issues- like whether or not our pillowcases should be ironed. Finally, something non-Coronavirus related. Oh no, wait, I just brought it back to the virus!

Anyway, the question was posed by fellow Twitter user Darren Skelton, and it has since received an outpouring of comments from people both sides of the aisle.

One Twitter use wrote, “Definitely. Nothing nicer than a freshly washed, sun-dried, crisply ironed pillow case.”

Freshly-washed and sun-drying is also the process for making delicious tomatoes. Now that we’re all at home, why not do both?

Some others weren’t so excited by the idea, with one Tweeter responding with, “No Darren, normal people who have full time jobs and kids do not…”

We can all safely assume this is because kids love pillow fights, and pillow fights are a great way to flatten a pillowcase. Plus, who doesn't love some sheets and giggles?

However, if you don’t have time to iron your pillowcase, don’t worry, your head will serve as the perfect steamroller during the night, as long as you toss and turn. In other words, if you want to rest on the most comfortable pillow, you need to have the most unrestful night of sleep.

What a dream!