Statement from the Department of Home Affairs re: tonight's detention centre story.

· No detainees in immigration detention facilities have tested positive to COVID-19.

· Infection control plans are in place and plans to manage suspected cases of COVID-19 have been developed and tested.

· The ABF, and service providers, remain focussed on the health and safety of all detainees and staff during this time. We continue to follow the advice of the Department of Health and other health officials.

· Detainees displaying any COVID-19 symptoms will be tested and quarantined in line with advice from health officials and in accordance with the broader Commonwealth response.

· A range of measures have been introduced, and are being continually reviewed, to keep detainees and staff informed of preventive measures and personal hygiene standards.

· In addition to regular daily cleaning, increased cleaning of communal areas, high traffic areas and common touch points is occurring.

· Social distancing markings have been introduced in communal areas to assist detainees with this shared responsibility. Staff are adhering to social distancing requirements.

· Detainees have access to cleaning supplies and hygiene products. Detainees can request additional cleaning supplies should they be required.

· As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in Australia and around the world the ABF continues to reassess the measures in detention facilities in line with advice from the Department of Health and the broader Commonwealth response.