Children Declare War On Parents!

In what brings a heavy new meaning to having a pillow fort in the house, Farhad Manjoo, a writer for the New York Times has been presented with a declaration of war from his very own children.

Read their demands here:

For those who can’t read kid (although now that they’re declaring war you really ought to learn) here is a translation:

‘We would like to have some power in this house.

Example.

Controle bed time.

How long our walks are.

When we get to wath TV

If you do not sign we will Declare war on the parents

sign here’

Chilling. The kids have clearly skipped any possibility of mediation and will only accept surrender or battle.

In the following tweets, Mr Manjoo explained that a 4-mile walk may have set this off, and that he did not sign the presented contract. Which means the demands haven’t been met and the lockdown war has begun.

Mr Manjoo’s safety seems to be confirmed from his uninterrupted Twitter stream however, we can’t be sure that isn’t a ploy from the kids to make the public think everything at home is normal, when in reality ‘Oh Fortuna’ is blasting through their hallways while another kid works on a dirty bomb in the garden shed. Our thoughts are with Mr Manjoo during this time.