Research published in the journal Cell found that antibodies in the blood of llamas could offer a defense against Coronavirus for humans.

Yes, so far you have read everything correctly. Llamas – those cute, fluffy, grass-chomping giraffe meets goat animals - could be an unexpected solution to one of the world’s worst pandemics.

The Cell report stated that as well as larger antibodies like humans have, llamas also have smaller ones that can sneak into spaces on viral proteins that are too tiny for human antibodies. The hope is that these small llama antibodies could help protect humans who have not yet been infected.

This news will come as no surprise to any llama enthusiast. You say virus, they so 'no prob-llama'. The animals have developed a healing reputation.

For years, llama antibodies have been a staple in fighting disease, with researchers studying their effectiveness against HIV and other viruses.

Scientists are now working towards clinical trials. “If it works, llama Winter deserves a statue,” Dr Xavier Saelens, a Ghent University virologist and study author, told the New York Times.

Global researchers owe their recent scientific findings to a four-year-old llama named Winter, who resides in Belgium. Her antibodies had already proven themselves able to fight Sars and Mers.

The past successes in fighting viruses lead researchers to consider that the antibodies could work against the virus behind Covid-19. In hopeful findings, there were so far correct, in cell cultures at least, the antibodies were effective against it.

They are now racing back from the paddock to see if llama antibodies can be given to humans to treat Corona. Clinical trials are expected to begin in the coming months.

If this does turn out to be the cure there should definitely be some sort of reward for the goofy grazers.

Since they aren't into baked dishes; I'm thinking unlimited carrots for life.