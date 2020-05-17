These Penguins Are More Cultured Than You

Humans aren’t the only animals bored in lockdown.

Three of Kansas City Zoo’s Humboldt penguins have been treated with a trip to a nearby museum, and thanks to isolation measures, they had the whole dang thing to themselves.

Berkley (8), Maggie (7) and Bubbles (5) wandered the halls of the nearby Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, which is a quick hop, skip, jump, and 15-minute car ride away for the penguins.

According to the museum’s executive director, Julián Zugazagoitia, they were bigger Caravaggio fans than Monet. Perhaps they could relate far more to Saint John the Baptist in the Wilderness, than any of the three panels that make up Monet’s impressionist Water Lilies. I’m not a gossip, but I did hear on the grapevine that Bubbles may have complained about the lack of fish in the painting.

The Zoo treated the penguins to what it said was part of an enrichment excursion for the penguins, who obviously can’t wait for things to return to normal so they can go to the opera, or join a pottery class.