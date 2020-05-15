Legends Of Lockdown Terms And Conditions

The Terms and Conditions of The Project's 'Legends of Lockdown' competition.

By entering the “The Project, Legends of Lockdown” competition, you are agreeing to the following terms and conditions:

1. GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 Information on how to enter this competition forms part of the terms of entry. 1.2 Commences <10.00 Friday May 8>. Entries close <10.00 Friday May 15>. (the "Promotion Period"). The winner will be announced on <Friday May 15> in accordance with condition 5.6 below. 1.4 The competition will be advertised on but not limited to The Project program on Network 10. 1.5 This is a game of skill, competition and chance plays does not play any part in determining the winner.

2. ENTRY ELIGIBILITY 2.1 Entry for an individual is open to all residents of Australia. 2.2 Employees and their immediate families of Network Ten Pty Ltd, The 7pm Company Pty Ltd (the “Promoter”), and their associated agencies and companies associated with the Promotion are not eligible to enter. Cost of entry via the internet is free. Internet connection rates may apply. 2.3 Entrants under the age of 13 must use the Facebook account of their parent or guardian to enter. 2.4 Entrants under the age of 18 must have the approval of their parent or guardian to enter.

3. HOW TO ENTER 3.1 To enter, entrants will be required to sign into their own personal Facebook account or as per Clause 2.2.3 and either: a. Record an individual video; or Post a photo of yourself; or b. Describe in 25 words or less; demonstrating your new skill learnt in the Covid19 ‘Lockdown’.

3.2 Entrants may enter as many times as they wish during the Competition period; however, each entry must beunique . The skill must be a new skill learnt during the Covid 19 Lockdown and not an existing skill. Entrants may be asked various questions, as determined by the Promoter, to verify that this is not a pre-existing skill. 3.3 The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries including entries not received by the Promoter or delays in the delivery of the entry due to technical disruptions, network congestion or for any other reason. 3.4 All entries must be the the entrant’s own and orginal work.. 3.5 Each entry will be individually judged based on (but not limited to) creative merit, audience engagement, and any other judging requirements as determined by the judges in accordance with these Conditions. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the competition will be final and binding and no correspondence will be entered intoIncomplete or incomprehensible entries will be deemed invalid.

4. PRIZING 4.1 The best entry as determined by the Promoter in its discretion will win the $500 cash prize. There will be a maximum of one (1) winner prize to be awarded from all individual entries received. 4.2 All entries become the property of the Promoter and may be used by the Promoter across its social media, online or broadcast properties. A copy of the Promoter’s privacy policy can be viewed at https://cbsinteractive.com/legal/cbsi/privacy-policy/network-10-highlights in relation to treatment of personal information collected. 4.3 The Promoter is entitled to use any of the entries submitted in any manner and for any purpose at its absolute discretion, including promotional, marketing and publicity purposes without any further reference or payment or other compensation to the entrant. The Promoter is entitled to amend, edit, select, crop, retouch, add to or delete from any part of the submitted entry. 4.4 The Entrant warrants to the Promoter the entry submitted is an original piece of work of the Entrant that does not infringe the rights of any third parties. If the entry or any part of the information provided to the Entrant in relation to the entry was provided by a third party, the Entrant warrants they have obtained the relevant copyright permission to submit the entry for the purposes of this promotion. The entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter against all claims and costs by third parties arising from a breach of the warranty set out in this condition.

4.5 Total prize valued at up to $500.00 AUD (inclusive of GST). 4.6 Prize monies will be transferred into the bank account nominated by the Winner/s. The Promoter will not be responsible for the Winner/s not receiving prize funds as a result of incorrect bank account number details or other details affecting the transfer. The Winner/s will be required to provide their bank details in writing or via email to the Promoter. 4.7 Prizes will be awarded to individual person named in the entry. 4.8 If a major prize winner is under 18 years of age at the time of judging, the prize/s will be awarded to their nominated Parent or Guardian on behalf of the winner/s. The winner/s and parent or guardian may be required to sign a prize transfer form. 4.9 All prizes are non-transferrable. Prizes must be taken as offered. Prize values are in Australian dollars. Prize winners are advised that tax implications may arise from their prize winnings and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of their prize. 4.10 The Promoter is neither responsible nor liable for any delay in the delivery of the major prize/s. 4.11 By accepting the prize, the Major Prize Winner/s agree to participate in and co-operate as required with all reasonable media editorial requests relating to their entry and the prizes, including but not limited to, being interviewed and photographed or filmed.

5. PRIZE JUDGING 5.1 The best entry , as judged by The Promoter at their absolute discretion, will be deemed the Winner. The Promoter's decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 5.2 The community can get involved by liking their favourite response. Community response will be referenced by The Promoter as part of the judging criteria, however, this will have no bearing on the winner selection and the final decision is at the discretion of the Promoter. 5.3 The Promoter has the right to disqualify any entrant if there is suspicion of using fake accounts to increase likes on their post; or if they are deemed in any other way of entering the competition in a way which does not comply with the intent of these rules. 5.4 Each valid entrant who has entered the competition over the duration of the Promotional Period will be entered into the pool of entries. 5.5 If any particular judging date is scheduled on a public holiday, the judging will be conducted on the following business day. 5.6 Short-listed entries will be selected by the Judging Panel and will be featured on the corresponding Friday night broadcast of The Project on Network 10. One (1) winner will be announced during the Program from all short-listed entries featured. 5.7 Winner will also be notified in writing via email or telephone from the addresses provided, within two (2) business days of the Judging winner announcement. 5.8 The Promoter reserves the right to request winner to provide proof of identity, proof of residency at the nominated prize delivery address and/or proof of entry validity in order to claim a prize. Proof of identification, residency and entry considered suitable for verification is at the discretion of the Promoter. The winner may be asked to undertake a police check. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered. 5.9 The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries (including but not limited to an entrant's identity, age and place of residence and Police Check) and to disqualify any entry which, in the opinion of Promoter, includes objectionable content, profanity, potentially insulting, inflammatory or defamatory statements, disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process, who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms & Conditions of Entry or who has, in the opinion of Promoter, engaged in conduct in entering the Promotion which is fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promotion and/or Promoter. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify a winner if Promoter becomes aware that the winner and/or the winner's entry is of a type described in this clause. 5.10 Should an entrant's contact details change during the Promotion Period, it is the entrant's responsibility to notify the Promoter. A request to access or modify any information provided in an entry should be directed to Promoter.

6. STANDARD TERMS 6.1 Should the Winner engage in any illegal activity, Network 10 and their associated agencies and companies are not held responsible. 6.2 The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entry which, in the opinion of Promoter, includes objectionable content, profanity, potentially insulting, inflammatory or defamatory statements, disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process, who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms & Conditions of Entry or who has, in the opinion of Promoter, engaged in conduct in entering the Promotion which is fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promotion and/or Promoter. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify a winner if Promoter becomes aware that the winner and/or the winner's entry are of a type described in this clause. 6.3 Any entry that is made on behalf of an Entrant by a third party will be invalid. 6.5 The Promoter advises that the winner/s seek their own tax advice and be responsible for reporting any monies earned to the Australian Taxation Office. 6.6 In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter's ability to proceed with the competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the competition and recommence it from the start on the same conditions. 6.7 The Promoter shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with any prize/s except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. The Promoter and its sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, either caused by the phone user or for any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilised in this competition, or for any technical error, or any combination thereof that may occur in the course of the administration of this competition including any omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line or telephone, mobile or satellite network failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to or alteration of entries. 6.8 The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these conditions, or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion. The Promoter’s legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved 6.9 The Promoter, their associated agencies and , companies and sponsor, if applicable, assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission; communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and reserve the right to take any action that may be available. 6.10 If for any reason this competition is not capable of running as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any causes beyond the control of the Promoter, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, take any action that may be available, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition. 6.11 Entry and continued participation in the Promotion is dependent on entrants following and acting in accordance with Facebook terms of use, including but not limited to clauses relating to entrants with an Facebook account who are under the age of 13 at the time of entry, which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/terms.php. 6.12 This promotion adheres to the terms and conditions set out in the Facebook promotion guidelines which can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/policies/pages_groups_events/#promotionsguidelines. 6.13 This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Entrants understand that they are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Facebook. The information an entrant provides will only be used for the purposes outlined in these Terms and Conditions. Any questions, comments or complaints about this promotion must be directed to the Promoter and not to Facebook. 6.14 All entrants unconditionally and irrevocably release and discharge Facebook from any and all liability in relation to this Promotion. 6.15 The Promoter is collecting the entrant's personal information for the purpose of conducting and promoting this competition (including but not limited to determining and notifying winner). If you are not willing for this to occur you cannot participate in the Promotion. 6.16 The Promoter is The 7pm Company Pty Ltd, ABN: 57 138 641 684.