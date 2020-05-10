Robot Dog Reminds Singaporean Park Goers To Remain Distant

A robot dog is wandering around a Singapore park, broadcasting reminders about social distancing.

In a futuristic twist to this whole pandemic thing, a Boston Dynamics Spot dog is wandering around the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore to remind citizens about the importance of social distancing as restrictions are eased.

In the trial which will last two weeks, the robot dog roams around and broadcasts a friendly reminder to citizens enjoying the park. Which is a slightly more sophisticated update to ‘woof woof’.

If you didn’t quite catch that, it barks: ‘Let’s keep Singapore healthy. For your own safety, and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you.’

However, Spot isn’t entirely off-leash; it has a minder nearby and operator managing it remotely. It’s a novel solution to reminding everyone of the importance of social distancing when no one wants to get near each other. And if the trial is successful, Spot will start patrolling the park during peak times. Much to the chagrin to biological dogs everywhere.