Living Our Best Lives In Lockdown!

The Project staff

2020-05-06T04:20:01+00:00

Here are some of the hilarious things we’re getting up to in lockdown!

We may all be cooped up but that hasn’t stopped us from doing weird and funny things at home.

First up, a funny mum who is Freaking. Out.

This one features the most house-trained frog we’ve ever seen.

And the emotional triumph of a big effort paying off!

If you’re living your best life in lockdown or have seen something great and want to share the love – send it via direct message to The Project's Facebook page!

