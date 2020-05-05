Judi Dench Vogue's Oldest Cover Person At 85

Dame Judi Dench makes a stunning appearance as the eldest woman to grace British Vogue's cover

This is Dench’s first cover for the 104-year running fashion magazine.

Dench is photographed for the cover wearing a pink, floral silk organza Dolce & Gabbana trench coat. She wears a cream silk Armani Prive tunic in more pictures.

Her recent costume of the much-maligned Cats film was less fashionable and of course they asked her about it.

“The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f*cking on my back!” she said. “A battered, mangy old cat… A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?”

Yes, Judi dropped the F-bomb. Cats must really hate foxes.

In her interview with the elegant mag she mostly spoke about her experiences self-isolating at home in Surrey.

The Oscar-winning actress had been photographed for the June issue of the magazine shortly before lock down.

“What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone. If a great deal of kindness comes out of this, then that will be a plus,” she told Vogue.

I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend

The British Vogue interview defines Dench as “a kind of cultural tea cosy to be popped soothingly over the nation’s beleaguered identity in times of crisis.”

Dench has become somewhat of an unexpected social media sensation during the Covid-19 crisis. Although she has no social media accounts herself she has been making popular appearances in family members shared videos.

Dench and her grandson Sam Williams did a TikTok dance to the US rapper Yung Gravy's track Cheryl earlier this month.

The same week, a video dropped of Gyles Brandreth and Dench washing their hands while reciting 'The Owl and the Pussy-cat' went viral.

Then just last month, her daughter, Finty Williams, posted a Twitter video of Dench, wearing a novelty dog hat with pop-up ears, saying, "Just keep laughing. This is all we can do". It's been watched 5.4 million times.

The British Vogue edition is out tomorrow, May 7.