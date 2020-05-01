Statement From VicForests
Quotes attributable to a VicForests spokesperson:
- "We are not currently harvesting unburnt forest in the fire impacted areas, and have developed a recovery approach in close consultation with the Office of the Conservation Regulator.”
- “All VicForests’ operations, including its Bushfire Recovery Timber Harvesting, are closely scrutinised by the Office of the Conservation Regulator and its strict regulatory guidelines strictly adhere to rules to protect threatened flora and fauna.”
- "In areas allocated to us for timber harvesting that are burnt, we plan to harvest the equivalent of 2-3 out of 1000 trees that are dead or heavily burnt. We will retain unburnt trees, suitable dead trees for habitat, and create corridors connecting habitat patches to the rest of the forest. Importantly, we undertake full forest regeneration to stimulate the recovery of the forests that timber is harvested from.”
- “VicForests’ bushfire recovery timber harvesting effort is critical for local jobs and keeping mills operating.”