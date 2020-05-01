Zoom Weddings Are Now A Thing

In sickness, health, and isolation.

For many couples, the COVID-19 lockdown has thrown wedding plans into disarray and wreaked havoc on the wedding industry. With no way of knowing when things might get back to business as usual, many are turning to video conferencing software Zoom to help broadcast their love to wedding guests.

Even NBL Melbourne United star, Mitch McCarron and his fiancé changed their plans from a wedding in Majorca to their slightly less beachy backyard, only having to delay things a little when a nearby chainsaw fired up during the ceremony.

It may not have been the big day a lot of couples were hoping for, but there are definitely some silver linings to this cloud. For guests who are looking to save money, you now don’t have to pay for transport, accommodation, or an outfit. You don’t even have to wear pants! Plus, the food and drink service is as good as you make it. Want the chicken not the fish? Absolutely! Wondering where the next glass of champagne is coming from? Check the fridge!

For couples (provided they haven’t lost money on deposits) you’re also looking at saving thousands of dollars. The average wedding in Australia costs $36,000 whereas the average broadband plan costs $95 per household per month.

Even better, you can increase the guest list to as many as Zoom will allow (up to 1000 if you pay extra), so you don’t have to worry about offending someone by not inviting them.

So whilst it’s not ideal, it’s nice to see love’s still going strong despite the circumstances. Plus you know that whole, ‘if anyone can show just cause why this couple cannot lawfully be joined together in matrimony, let them speak now or forever hold their peace’ part? That’s what the mute button is for.