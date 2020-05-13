How To Find Comfort In Isolation When You Can’t Hug Someone

Many of us haven’t touched another person for weeks.

We’ve all been isolating for weeks now, and it’s tough. But for someone who lives alone they are now in the midst of endless days without any kind of human contact at all.

Hugs are important because they cause your body to release the feel good chemical, oxytocin. It’s responsible for lowering stress and helps to make you feel happy. So what should you do if you can’t get a hug from anything other than your fridge or an elaborate arrangement of pillows? The Project’s got you covered!

If you think you can look after a pet past isolation – now’s a great time to welcome a fur-ball into your life! Cats and dogs are proven to help get the oxytocin flowing. Sure they might not be able to hug you like a human until you train them to, but they’ll definitely do the trick with unending love!

Can’t get a pet? Hop on a video call and make eye contact with someone. It isn’t quite as powerful as standing 1.5 meters away from someone and doing it in person, but it can still help. And while you’re on that call, enjoy staying in contact with the people you love, so they can show they love you back too. Feel the love, people!

Try to find a way to practice gratitude - something that might seem hard right now - but it’s proven to help psychological well-being. Think how you’re doing your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and how on the flipside there are many people out there who would love to have the alone time you’re getting.

Remember, you can do this – we are living in a strange time but it is temporary, and you better believe we’ll all be hugging as soon as we can!

Until then, the construction of my pillow-covered hugging robot continues. Tune into The Project tonight at 6:30 for more helpful tips!