Students In China Wear One-Metre Hats To Get Full Marks For Social Distancing

Chinese students were instructed to wear 'one-metre caps' to keep their distance on their on their first day back to school.

This comes as students across China returned to school on April 26 after spending more than three months at home due to coronavirus.

A video captured children wearing colourful handmade hats with extensions on both sides intended to help them maintain a safe distance from their classmates.

The teachers told the children to make the "safety hats" with their parents at home before they returned to school.

The footage shows a group of children sitting in their classrooms wearing their personalised funky new hats.

Students are expected to have no physical contact with their classmates while keeping their hats untouched.

Yangzheng Primary School in Hangzhou, Eastern China proposed the concept of the ‘one-metre hats’.

The principal, known by his surname Hong, said that hats would help students maintain social distance.

"We encourage our students to wear the one-metre hats to stay at least one metres (three feet) away from each other," Mr Hong told reporters, according to the Daily Mail.

Let's hope Australia implements the same hat rule, because it is both adorable and fun.

Main image: Asia Wire