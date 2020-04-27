Rat Packs Crowd Adelaide CBD

Humans have moved out; making space for another species to move in…sadly it’s rats.

Surely the Adelaide locals wouldn’t have minded wombats or even wallabies loitering in the business district but no it had to be those sneaky rats!

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many people are absent from the CBD. This absence has led to a large number of rats taking to the city.

If you live in Sydney you’re probably thinking, “Welcome to the club”. Sydney has been sharing its bustling city with rats for some time, so long that those rats aren’t even afraid of people.

One night I was walking through Belmore Park, a shortcut to get to Central Station, when I experienced true horror for the first time. The sun had barely set and there was at least 10 other people cutting through the park, so not quiet, when something suddenly ran across my foot toward a bin.

I looked over and saw one of the biggest rats I’d ever seen…that was until a second later when I saw the five rat friends it was meeting who were all even bigger.

It was then I looked around and realized that what I thought were dark leaves all over the grass was in fact just 100’s of rats. I froze, took a deep breath, and then sprinted through the park to my safety. Most of the rats ignored me, occasionally some glanced up nonchalantly with a look in their face like “ugh, big cities attract all the eccentrics”.

It is fair enough that Adelaide does not wish to head in the same direction, one that is basically rat and human shared living.

According to Adelaide Now, the council’s associate director of public realm Garry Herdegen said, “We have had reports on increased sightings of rats in several areas around cafes, restaurants and some city squares.’’

One witness told the Sunday Mail a “gang” of 30 rats were seen in Hindmarsh Square.

Adelaide City Council does have rat catchers, but has confirmed it will need to employ more to take care of the rodent infestation.

Mr Herdegen said the council employed one pest technician for the CBD and Parklands but was “looking at engaging more pest-control contractors’’.

If you have recently been laid off due to COVID-19 and are on the hunt for a new job this might be your calling. Scaring off gangs of rats might just be the most essential job of all time.