How Will Your Pets Fare Once Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted?

The COVID-19 lock-downs have meant more quality time with pets, but what happens when the restrictions are lifted?

For many pets across Australia, the coronavirus isolation measures have meant a huge raise in quality time with the family during 9 to 5. They get lunch time walks, a 24/7 lap is available for warm sits, and pats are far more frequent.

Whilst there are many benefits, it could also be harming your beloved fluff, especially if we all return back to ‘normal’ life relatively quickly.

Overfeeding, over-exercise, or just too much attention in general could be sending your fluffer into a tail-spin of strange emotions which could already be affecting them. In fact, some pets such as cats might be struggling with a lack of ‘me’ time.

In their guide to keeping pets happy during isolation the RSPCA point out that not all cats want you to bother them.

“One quirk about cats to remember is that some don’t want attention and to play all the time. Ensuring your kitty has somewhere to escape to and adequate access to litter trays will be important, especially if they’re not quite used to people being home 24/7.”

Even some dogs might be feeling a little over-loved! If you’re not sure, you can pat your dog once, and it doesn’t clearly initiate it’s interested in contact again, or it moves away - leave that fluffer alone!

Some pooches may even be suffering from walking too much. One of the ways you can tell if your dog is getting too much exercise is to keep an eye on their paw pads. Some dogs might love attention and want to keep going – but if you can see their paw pads are red, worn away or there are tears – you need to give it a break. In addition, if your dog appears to have muscle stiffness when it tries to stand up, or has a reluctance to walk up stairs - you might need to pull back on the amount of walkies. And remember - some breeds weren’t built for jogging. Check yours is before you involve it in your new fitness routine.

So how do we prepare our fur babies for another change in routine if we all go back to work and school? You can start reducing attention and cutting back on the walks a little bit at a time right now. You can even try going for walks without them, maybe leaving a few little treats or toys behind to help create an association of being OK alone.

It’s about reducing shock. After all, cats and dogs would prefer to eat cold turkey instead of going it.