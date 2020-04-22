Social Isolation Is The 'Perfect Storm' For Corona-vices

There are concerns social isolation will lead to more people falling into gambling, drug and alcohol addictions.

Some experts say the ramifications of loneliness, anxiety and economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are already emerging in Australia and globally.

According to a YouGov Galaxy poll, in the first week of April, online betting increased by 67 per cent as the shutting of casinos, pubs and clubs and the cancellation sporting events saw Australians turn to the web to get their gambling fix.

Coronavirus READ MORE Domestic Violence Spikes During Coronavirus As Families Trapped At Home A new survey has found COVID-19 is already hitting Australian homes in dangerous ways, and there are urgent calls for the Federal government to step in as domestic violence is expected to get much worse.

Public Health Sociologist and Deakin University gambling expert Samantha Thomas said young people may be the most vulnerable to this worrying trend.

"What we are seeing in our research is increasing numbers of young women turning to gambling online," Thomas told The Project.

"Once the companies have your contact details ... they can target you with much more marketing to nudge you to gamble more than you normally would and on things you wouldn't gamble on," she said.

"It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and with a population that's at home, bored, isolated and under stress, we have a perfect storm brewing."

Social isolation appears to also be impacting Australians' drinking habits and that's cause for concern, according to public health campaigners.

Dr Andrew Rochford said he believes many are turning to alcohol to "feel better" about a new world where there is not much to hold on to.

"It's different world that we live in now,'" he said.

"The uncertainty that's associated is making it really hard for us to make good decisions all the time."

According to another YouGov Galaxy survey, one in five Australians have admitted to buying more alcohol than usual since the health crisis.

The study also found 70 per cent admitted to drinking more regularly while one in three said they consumed alcohol daily.

Rochford is also concerned about the impact an increase in alcohol consumption could have on families with children.

"Kids are always watching and learning," he told The Project.

"Parents must display positive role-modeling as it does influence children's attitudes to alcohol when they grow up."

National READ MORE Worrying Spike In Booze Sales As Aussies Confess To Drinking To Deal With Pandemic Stress Aussies have upped their alcohol consumption now that they are stuck at home -- and worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

Some experts are also concerned about increasing addiction to drugs as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Clinical addiction psychiatrist Dr Shalini Arunogiri said rising unemployment can also cause stress and one way people may choose to cope is by using drugs or alcohol.

Arunogiri said other countries dealing with the crisis are already struggling with drug supply.

"That means illicit drug market prices have gone up," Arunogiri said.

"Australia has the benefit to see what's happening in other countries and how we can better help addicts."

A range of alcohol and drug addiction resources can be found here.