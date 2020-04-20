Men And Women Spent Their Stimulus Payments VERY Differently

Apps vs. Bills: a real-time spending tracker created by illion credit bureau shows women and men spent their stimulus differently.

The $750 payout to more than six million pensioners and social security recipients has increased spending across the economy for a second week in a row.

Women who received the one-off stimulus payment from the government spent substantial sums on food, household bills and other necessary items.

Male recipients had other interests – they spent more on apps, music, video games, alcohol, taxis and insurance.

Women were responsible for spending more of the payment. Female recipients spent 48 percent while men spent 37 percent ($357 vs. $281).

Spending by gender:

Women spent more on... Men spent more on... Groceries

Clothing and other merchandise

Takeaway food

Phone Bills

Electricity & gas Apps, games & music

Alcohol

Gambling

Automotive

Transport & taxis

Table data: illion & AlphaBeta (part of Accenture)

Men spent seven times more than women on gambling. The total amount used for gambling works out to an average of $8 per person, although a majority of receipts didn’t spend anything on gambling.

Overall, those who received one of the stimulus payments in the first fortnight invested just under half of the $750 (saving 43 percent) back into the economy.

Simon Bligh, chief executive of the illion credit bureau, said it was good that much of the money was invested rather than saved.

“That money will flow through the economy to support jobs and businesses doing it tough,” he said, according to The Age.

Women are the heroes out of all this, but let’s not forget blokes spending money on their cars helps keep the economic wheels turning

Those who got the stimulus check spent an additional $109 on groceries relative to customers with a similar profile who had not earned the stimulus checks yet. Stimulus beneficiaries spent $58 more than average on clothes and other retail goods, $38 more on rent and living costs, $28 more on fast food and $22 more on vehicle expenses (including petrol).

According to The Age, Simon Bligh also stated, “While we’re seeing a clear divide on how people are spending their stimulus payments between essential and discretionary items, there is no doubt that both these categories are essential to the economy.”

The economic effect of one-off stimulus payments was significant, said Andrew Charlton, an AlphaBeta director who is part of Accenture.