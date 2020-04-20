Advertisement
Cool Science Stuff To Do At Home

The Project staff

2020-04-20T08:36:47+00:00

Life feels like one big experiment right now so the perfect time to have a look at the cool science stuff the family can do to do at home

Sheree Marris - Marine Biologist

These resources will help you and your family do  shark research:

Live camera

https://explore.org/livecams/sharks/shark-cam

Tracking animals

https://www.ocearch.org/tracker/?list

Websites on sharks

http://www.elasmo-research.org/shark-sites.htm

https://ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/sharks-rays/sharks

https://www.sharks.org/

https://www.sharksider.com/

Prof. Alan Duffy - Astronomer

NASA STEM at Home pack

Royal Institution of Australian education pack for home schooling/remote teaching

Dr. Karl

Nate Byrne - Meteorologist

science

