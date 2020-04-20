NSW Police statement regarding the arrest of "Bondi strongman" Dimitri Moscovich

Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command have arrested a man at Bondi this afternoon following an altercation with police.

About 3.30pm (Sunday 19 April 2020), police approached the 54-year-old man after noticing him walking through fencing near the rock platform at Ben Buckler Point, contravening the local government signs stating the area was closed.

Police attempted to speak to the man, however walked away. As police approached him again it is alleged he became quarrelsome and argumentative.

He was arrested and taken Waverley Police Station. The 54-year-old man was charged with fail to comply with terms of notice erected by council, and resist arrest.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear before Waverley Local Court on Tuesday 7 July 2020.